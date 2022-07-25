Demolition of the former Richmond Town Square and Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights is projected to start by the end of the year to make way for the Belle Oaks Marketplace, according to Belle Oaks Marketplace communications manager Jeremy Kumin. The development is at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads.
“The Belle Oaks Marketplace project continues to move forward with drawings and approvals,” Kumin told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email. “We hope to have all the governmental approvals (local, county, state and federal) to start the demolition before the end of the year.”
RThe CJN previously reported that Belle Oaks is expected to include 1,617,800 square feet of restaurants, retail, grocery and a new multi-family community in the $250-million project upon its completion. DealPoint Merrill of California is developing the property and first approached the city around July 2017. Architectural firm Bialosky Cleveland in Cleveland is designing the project. Marous Brothers in Willoughby is responsible for construction.
Once all phases of construction are complete, there are expected to be 40,000 square feet of restaurants, 315,000 square feet of grocery and retail stores, including a new Meijer location, and 791 Class A luxury apartment units. Originally slated to reopen was the Regal movie theater on-site, but that is no longer planned, Kumin said. Meijer will open in its place as a standalone 159,000-square-foot store that will include a garden center.
“Other than that, we cannot confirm any other agreements that have been signed, but by and large it is too early to make those types of arrangements,” he said. “I can, however, confirm that there is currently only one tenant remaining at the mall and they will be vacating the property by the end of the year.”
Other than that, changes remain “relatively unchanged” for the Belle Oaks site, Kumin said.
As listed on the Belle Oaks website, the company was focused solely on finding an alternative use for the Macy’s department store building that had been vacant since early 2015. Built in 1966, the mall fully closed in May 2021. It was once considered the largest enclosed shopping mall in Ohio with over 90 stores and has been largely vacant since 2017.