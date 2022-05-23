The Chagrin Valley Jaycees will host its 64th annual Blossom Time festival during Memorial Day weekend, May 26 through May 29, at Riverside Park at 18 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, featuring a midway, carnival food, games and rides.
“This festival is a gathering to celebrate and appreciate our veterans, active military personnel, the communities we call home, and the USA,” CVJC president Sean McMillion said in the festival’s program booklet.
This year’s festival is themed “Blossom Time, An American Tradition Since 1956.”
Some highlights include the kick off event, starting at 5 p.m. May 26, when the park opens for rides, provided by B’LASTER. The rides will remain open until 10:30 when the park closes. Later that day, the 32nd annual HG Agents and DogWatch Hidden Fences Balloon Glow will set up at 8:30 at Chagrin Falls High School at 400 E. Washington St. All balloon activity is weather permitting. There will also be a “Roots of American Music” performance from 8 to 10 at the big top tent.
On May 27, the Blossom Time queen will be crowned in a ceremony from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a Simply Greek gyro eating contest and the John Kline Sr. pie-eating contest. There will also be a karaoke party from 8 to 10., all hosted in the big top tent.
May 28 is Kids Day, featuring the A.K. Stay Balloon Clown Extraordinaire show on the midway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chagrin Falls High School alumni chorus will have its Memorial Day concert at 11 a.m. at the high school. Another pie-eating contest will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. followed by a performance by The Jack Fords at 8.
On May 28 and May 29, Triangle Park will be filled with food trucks for The Taste of Chagrin. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 28 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 29 at 11 N. Franklin St. Local restaurants, food trucks, fine foods and beverage vendors will be set up. Food trucks include Smooth Rider, Off the Griddle, Hunger Squad and Pop Culture CLE. Vendors include Buckeye Chocolate, Corbo’s Bakery, Corbo’s Italian, Original Greek Gyros, Dippin Dots, Hawaiian Guy BBQ, Playland Amusements, Mamabear Concessions and Summerfest Grille.
Additionally, on May 29, there will be the 44th annual Blossom Time Run. The 5.25-mile road course is primarily uphill, but there will also be shorter races for kids, senior citizens and walkers. Pre-registration will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m., with the run starting at 9. An old-time baseball game will be at the high school, followed by a performance of the Armstrong Bearcat Band at 6 p.m. in the big top tent.
Throughout the weekend, rides will be open from 2 to 10:30 p.m. May 27, and from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 28 and May 29. To finish out the weekend, there will be a Memorial Day parade starting at 10 a.m. at Triangle Park. It will be led by the Chagrin Falls girls’ soccer team, which won the 2021 state championship.
“Our focus is to have the most fun while emphasizing the safety of everyone who visits,” McMillion said. “As always, we have the full support of our local police and fire departments. When you see them, please extend a hand and thank them for all their hard work keeping our neighborhoods safe throughout the year.”
To learn more about the events, to register for the run on May 29 or to buy an all-weekend ride bracelet, visit the Chagrin Valley Jaycee’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3FU6CcJ. Bracelets, which are $85, are only available as a pre-order and won’t be available for purchase at the festival.