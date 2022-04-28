Cain Park in Cleveland Heights announced its summer entertainment schedule.

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform on Aug. 4 and former Shaker Heights resident Jim Brickman will perform on Aug. 20. Workmen’s Circle Yiddish Concert will take place June 26.

Some events are free, while others require tickets, which can be purchased at cainpark.com.

Summer schedule:

June 9-26: “School of Rock: The Musical”

June 11: Laurie Berkner Band

June 12: Chris Botti

June 18: Multi Music Fest

June 23: Ben Folds

June 25: Verb Ballets

June 26: Workmen’s Circle Yiddish Concert

June 29: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

June 30: Pink Martini

July 1: Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas

July 8-10: Cain Park Arts Festival

July 15-17: GroundWorks Dance

July 21: “The Beat Goes On” Cher tribute by Lisa McClowry

July 22: Eric Benet

July 23: Brit Floyd

July 29-30: Inlet Dance Theatre

Aug. 4-14: “Sondheim on Sondheim”

Aug. 4: Melissa Etheridge

Aug. 6: Rennie Harris

Aug. 7: Apollo’s Fire

Aug. 12: Marcella and Her Lovers

Aug. 13: Under the Streetlamp

Aug. 18: Aoife O’Donovan and Hiss Golden Messenger

Aug. 19: Livingston Taylor

Aug. 20: Jim Brickman

