Cain Park in Cleveland Heights announced its summer entertainment schedule.
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform on Aug. 4 and former Shaker Heights resident Jim Brickman will perform on Aug. 20. Workmen’s Circle Yiddish Concert will take place June 26.
Some events are free, while others require tickets, which can be purchased at cainpark.com.
Summer schedule:
June 9-26: “School of Rock: The Musical”
June 11: Laurie Berkner Band
June 12: Chris Botti
June 18: Multi Music Fest
June 23: Ben Folds
June 25: Verb Ballets
June 26: Workmen’s Circle Yiddish Concert
June 29: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
June 30: Pink Martini
July 1: Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas
July 8-10: Cain Park Arts Festival
July 15-17: GroundWorks Dance
July 21: “The Beat Goes On” Cher tribute by Lisa McClowry
July 22: Eric Benet
July 23: Brit Floyd
July 29-30: Inlet Dance Theatre
Aug. 4-14: “Sondheim on Sondheim”
Aug. 4: Melissa Etheridge
Aug. 6: Rennie Harris
Aug. 7: Apollo’s Fire
Aug. 12: Marcella and Her Lovers
Aug. 13: Under the Streetlamp
Aug. 18: Aoife O’Donovan and Hiss Golden Messenger
Aug. 19: Livingston Taylor
Aug. 20: Jim Brickman