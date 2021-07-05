Cedar Point in Sandusky was set to celebrate its 150th anniversary in summer 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening. The park was forced to close until July of last year before reopening with numerous restrictions and protocols.
The park opened at full capacity July 1, just after the 150th anniversary celebration began on June 27 this year. With capacity restrictions and other protocols being lifted just in time for the peak of summer, Jill Bauer, public relations manager of Lake Erie Shores & Islands said it is the perfect time to celebrate the amusement park’s belated birthday.
“They are always finding new ways to outdo themselves, and impress and attract attention and guests,” said Bauer, referring to the Magnum and Millennium roller coasters, which were the tallest and fastest coasters in the country when they were built. “They deliver a great customer experience and kind of the whole package. Cedar Point definitely is a great destination, and the fact that it’s been 150 years is definitely something to be celebrated.”
One promotion during the 51-day celebration is the “Ticket of a Lifetime,” an exclusive ticket that affords each winner, along with three guests, free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of their lives.
Each day during the celebration, guests can register inside the park, where they will have five chances to win by scanning their mobile device at each courtesy corps information kiosk. Winners will be randomly selected, then announced nightly just before the Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade, through a limited-time CP150 app that allows guests to win prizes for playing park trivia and to be a part of the finale of the Celebrate 150 Spectacular show.
Cedar Point, which brings in over 3.5 million guests each year, began as a pleasure resort in 1870. People would be brought in via steamboat from the Cleveland and Detroit areas to Cedar Point, which had bathhouses and new rides built every year. New hotels were built, including the historic Hotel Breakers in 1905, as well as the first roller coaster in 1892. Most of those elements remain, but over the last 150 years, it has grown into a mega park.
Bauer said it is a testament to what a great location and park it is, and that the area wouldn’t have many of the amenities that it has without Cedar Point, such as area water parks.
“You wouldn’t have a Kalahari or a Great Wolf Lodge without Cedar Point,” Bauer said. “Even the chain stores. We wouldn’t have Target and Kohl’s if it weren’t for Cedar Point being here and bringing business to the area.”
Downtown Sandusky recently opened Bowling Green State University resort attraction management school, which has brought college students into the downtown area and helped breathe new life into the downtown experience.
Bauer said although Cedar Point is only open from May through October, it has still attracted year-round business to the area. She said Cedar Point has helped with the creation of Sports Force Park and Cedar Point Sports Center. There are also basketball and volleyball tournaments. Additionally, the folks that are coming for those events are buying gas, eating in restaurants and staying in hotels, further helping the economy of Sandusky.
“There’s so many opportunities for small businesses and for entrepreneurs to open up here,” Bauer said. “We have scooter rentals, electronic bikes, Segway tours, and new bars and restaurants. There’s a distillery coming next year and a couple of breweries downtown now. There’s just so many things that have come to the area out of a benefit of having that crown jewel over across the bay.”