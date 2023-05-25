For Rabbi Shneur Itzinger, the first nine months of operations at Chabad of Chagrin Falls have been “very, very positive,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Chabad of Chagrin Falls opened in August 2022, ahead of its first holiday event on Rosh Hashanah. Operated by Itzinger and his wife, Simi, out of their home, the couple was appointed by Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, who has been directing Chabad of Northeast Ohio for 50 years, with his wife, Devorah.
Simi Itzinger is the daughter of Rabbi Zushe and Miriam Greenberg of Solon Chabad. Rabbi Shneur Itzinger was born in the United Kingdom and spent a decade studying in Chabad yeshivos across the United States, including the Rabbinical College of America in Morristown, N.J., before receiving his rabbinic ordination at Chabad Yeshiva in New York.
Itzinger told the CJN the couple moved to Chagrin Falls when they were presented with the opportunity to open a Chabad chapter in the community. They were married in October 2021, and soon after started looking for somewhere to be of service, he said.
“The natural choice was somewhere close to home for my wife,” Itzinger said. “Being right down the road from Solon, my wife always knew about Chagrin Falls and liked the village. We didn’t know much about the Jewish presence there, and we were pleasantly surprised. The response has been better than we thought, and we’re very fortunate to have this great opportunity.”
Reflecting on the events they’ve held since then, Itzinger referenced its first Chanukah celebration held last December. At that event, 200 community members came to the outdoor menorah lighting and about 100 stayed for its indoor party afterward. That kind of turnout has remained consistent, Itzinger said.
“There are a lot more local families than we first anticipated,” he said. “We didn’t have a set number, of course. The Cleveland area has this large Jewish presence, but we knew there was a void here. At our first event for Rosh Hashanah, we had 100 people there. It was quite the warm welcome, indeed.”
Itzinger said about 80% of participating families are from the immediate area, including Chagrin Falls, Moreland Hills and South Russell. He added many participants have said they attended other Chabads that were a “little farther out,” and appreciated the addition of Chabad of Chagrin Falls’ opening.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, but it is amazing to get this kind of turnout,” he said. “It only validates the void we thought was here. We continue to meet a lot of people that thought they were the only Jews on their block, but it turns out there are more of us.”
As Chabad of Chagrin Falls approaches its second year of holiday events, Itzinger said they hope to add more regular programming options throughout the year. Currently, it hosts intermittent kids groups, adult Torah study and a women’s group in addition to the larger events.
Its next holiday event is for Shavuot, titled “The Shavuot Ten Commandments Experience,” scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. May 26 in the backyard of 66 W. Cottage St. in Chagrin Falls. The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are preferred at jewishchagrinfalls.com.
“A lot of Judaism is centered around the holidays, but we plan to expand more into other programming as well,” he said, adding they also want to expand into a space separate from their home. “The long-term plan, the way I see it, is to have a center that is part shul and part community center where Jews can experience Judaism in fun ways. We’re also in the process of building a Jewish library. A vibrant center for activity is something we want to happen as soon as we can.”
Looking to the future, Itzinger said while they were initially surprised by the warm welcome, they’ve learned it is “very characteristic of the area” and it only inspires them to reach more Jews in search of a spiritual home.
“People see we’re building something necessary and they want to be involved,” he said. “We’re here to bring people together, so I’d encourage people to reach out and see what we’ve got going on. We are here to make Judaism accessible at all levels, to show them what it is all about and the beauty of it. This place is perfect for that.”