It was a full house at the Inn of Chagrin the evening of May 12 as guests trickled in and out of newly remodeled rooms reimagined by Council of Fashion Designers of America designer Christian Siriano.
Six of the 15 rooms at 87 West St. in Chagrin Falls were open to visitors during the reveal. The building, which dates back to the 1920s, became an inn in 1991. The rooms had remained largely untouched since that time, with hunter green carpet, patterned wallpaper and outdated tile throughout.
That all changed once Molly Gebler, managing partner of the Inn of Chagrin, came up with the idea to involve New York fashion designer Siriano in for a remodel. Gebler’s daughter, Emily, is Siriano’s personal assistant and helped to make the connection.
“It was not hard to sell Chagrin falls,” Gebler said. “I sent Christian some links and pictures and told him all about the heart of the community and the history of the inn. He emailed me back and said it sounded fabulous and that he’d love to be a part of it.”
Gebler then took the idea to Bret Adams, founder of Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, to determine a budget and an initial design concept. Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group purchased the inn in September 2021.
“Bret said he wanted the rooms to be sexy and bright and clean, and Christian took it from there. We knew that we wanted to merge a lot of the old with a fresh, new, clean version, and Christian was excited to do that,” Gebler said.
The renovation took off at lightning speed. Construction began on March 21, and Gebler spent hours on FaceTime with Siriano and his design team to brainstorm ideas. Siriano arrived at the Inn of Chagrin just a week before the big reveal, ready to stage each room and add his finishing design touches.
“Christian got in and just did what he does best,” Gebler said. “He literally did the rooms in a week. It was a lot of hard work from a lot of different people.”
The newly redesigned guest rooms are modern yet warm, contrasting crisp white linens and geometric throw pillows with warm-toned furniture pieces and textured rugs. Siriano’s art and fashion sketches are also prominently featured in each space.
While the guest rooms appear completely transformed, Gebler noted that much of the original furniture remains in place, which was a key component of the design process.
“A lot of the pieces are original furniture pieces, which just are built so incredibly,” she said. “Christian took a lot of those pieces and reupholstered them. A lot of the beds are original that we kept. We knew that we just wanted to keep the integrity and tradition of the existing and bring in some elevated elements.”
Siriano’s design touches extend beyond the guest rooms. A painting depicting the Chagrin Falls waterfall hangs in the lobby, a gift from Siriano to Adams and the inn that he hand-painted. In turn, the inn gifted Siriano room No. 4, which is now aptly named the Siriano Suite.
Siriano, who is best-known for his whimsical and show-stopping runway designs, launched his interior design firm, Siriano Interiors, in early 2021. Recent commercial projects include The Curated NYC and The London West Hollywood Hotel.
Gebler said so far she’s only heard “amazing things” regarding the facelift of the historic inn.
“I think everybody is absolutely blown away,” she said. “People loved the design. They loved how Christian merged the old with the new. I think everyone is extremely impressed with the renovation.”
