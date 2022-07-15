Barbecue is a long-beloved American tradition that tingles the taste buds and brings with it that elusive nostalgia of summertime and friendship. City Barbeque has its sights set on bringing both flavor and camaraderie to the area with its new Solon location at 6372 SOM Center Road. The restaurant opened on May 23.
Sky Singleton, regional marketing manager of City Barbeque, said they “felt super welcomed,” by the city’s reception of the new restaurant.
Having been constructed in the winter, Singleton said there were delays in the building’s completion, but that City Barbeque received consistent support from the people of Solon throughout the process.
“Everybody in the community that we worked with stuck by us and was patient and just excited for us to get opened, so we couldn’t have asked for better support in the Solon community,” she said. “A lot of people came out for our opening event, so that was great. We had a lot of community support.”
According to the City Barbeque website, the Solon restaurant is open Sunday 11 a.m to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has options for indoor dining, in-store pickup, curbside pickup and delivery.
The restaurant also has a drive thru, Singleton said.
“it’s the first one in the Cleveland area that has a drive thru,” she said.
Singleton said some of City Barbeque’s core values are making people happy, treating guests like family, creating an environment with a “family feel” and making everyone feel welcomed.
“We have so many regulars,” she said.
Singleton said these regulars have been “great partners” and gave a nod to the small town feel brought on by the tight knit relationships they have started building with customers.
“Our mission is to serve and create happiness,” she said.
Looking to the future, Singleton said the community is still learning about City Barbeque and that growth is a big goal for the restaurant. She noted things often slow down in the summer and that she foresees them picking back up in the fall.
Singleton said she has made some connections with local schools, and specifically the band programs.
“Of course, we would love to grow in the community and really this fall, especially with schools getting back in, really partnering with them on different sponsorships,” she said.
These school partnerships have not yet come about, she said, due to the restaurant opening right as schools were letting out.
“That’s really my goal for the coming months is just to really build relationships with the community in that way,” she said.
Singleton said she also hopes to increase City Barbeque’s community involvement by making connections with charitable organizations in Solon, as well as ones in the city’s surrounding communities.
“I also would love to reach out to some various nonprofits, not specifically Solon, but in a bigger area,” she noted. “I know we’ve done other things around Beachwood, which isn’t far, so I think getting out there outside of Solon would be good too.”
She said City Barbeque looks forward to increased prosperity as it makes itself more widely known to the people of Solon and expressed the company’s enthusiasm for becoming a member of the city.
“We’re really excited to be in Solon,” Singleton said. “We’ve only been open a couple of months but it’s been a successful couple of months.”