As he enters the final year of his two-year term as board president of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Gary Rosenthal is finally getting comfortable in the role.
Rosenthal, who lives in Concord Township, was elected to the role in July 2021, after being a board member for four years. Before his presidency, he served as vice president of administration. Outside of his temple work, Rosenthal is an attorney practicing estate planning and probate.
He told the Cleveland Jewish News that while becoming president was a “natural progression” following the end of former board president Richard Freedman’s tenure, taking the reigns during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge in and of itself.
“Overwhelming,” said Rosenthal, who has been a member of the temple for eight years. “It felt very overwhelming. Only recently within the past month have I finally felt comfortable. I feel like I now have a handle on what is going on through the community of Temple Israel Ner Tamid.”
CJN: How did COVID-19 factor into your first year?
Rosenthal: We were one of the first temples in the city to move our services online. I think we have conducted our services in such a way with safety and caution that I don’t know any instance where someone caught COVID from being at TINT. That is something we’re proud of. So, COVID-19 was certainly something we had to pay attention to. I spent a lot of my time with our committees monitoring the situation. There were a lot of conversations about what we needed to do when it came to streaming, in-person services and masking.
CJN: How did you leverage those challenges for the temple to be where it is now?
Rosenthal: I should comment that as we started grappling with the pandemic, we shifted into a new video system where we broadcast services and programs on our Facebook and YouTube accounts. We were amazed by the numbers we had from people watching us that way. And it widened our community. People were tuning into our services from literally all over the country. It was truly new and humbling.
CJN: What do you think makes TINT special?
Rosenthal: It starts with our rabbi, Matt Eisenberg. He is committed to our community and creates very innovative programs. For example, this summer we conducted a Friday night service at Lake Erie during sunset. It was very spiritual. But also, as a congregation, we are completely dedicated to tzedakah. When something bad happens, we’re right at the forefront and are very aggressive in our desire to help and make a difference.
CJN: What are you focusing on for the remainder of your term?
Rosenthal: We are completing a $1.5 million renovation, including the building and grounds. We had a very good response in terms of our capital campaign, and we’re very grateful to the people who donated. Our new classrooms are as up-to-date as one can get in terms of technology. But, we’re still looking to get comfortable with our new renovations. This is all to usher in the new generation of our temple, going out of our way to attract younger people and families. We’re also planning to refresh our website, which is way overdue.
But all in all, Rosenthal said he is sure the temple’s future is “bright.”
“There are some doubters that think temple life is diminishing, but we’re pushing forward,” he said. “We firmly believe there is a place for our temple in the Jewish community.”