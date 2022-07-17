In May, Thomas M. Bennett Jr., the president and CEO of the Solon Chamber of Commerce submitted his resignation. After being in the position since 2018, he is leaving to fulfill a new career path and is working at the chamber part time until his last day Sept. 30.
CJN: Why are you leaving?
Bennett: The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pivot into a different industry.
CJN: What accomplishment are you most proud of during your four years with the Solon Chamber of Commerce?
Bennett: There is so much to be proud of during my time with the Solon chamber. First, we listened to our members and asked what the chamber can help with. Next, we reached out to our chamber peers across the country and learned successful best practices. Lastly, we committed to a strategic plan through 2024, rooted in “our brand is our members”.
CJN: What is the next step for your career?
Bennett: My next chapter will be in the insurance industry. Taking my chamber experience, along with my previous experience in more traditional nonprofits and applying it to helping individuals, families and businesses meet their needs is very important to me. Over the past 2½ years (during the COVID-19 pandemic), I have witnessed so many amazing stories of resilience as well as stories of heartbreak and loss that will guide me into this next chapter.
CJN: What do you hope to see from the chamber moving forward?
Bennett: I look forward to the day that we cross the 500-member mark which will represent over 25% growth since September 2020. I feel great about the direction the chamber is heading in terms of our team, our board and our reputation in the community. The next president and CEO will have the opportunity to take the chamber to new heights and I could not be prouder of what we accomplished in just four and half years.
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.
Publisher’s Note: Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher & CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is a member of the Solon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.