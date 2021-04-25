The city of Cleveland Heights is looking for residents to create a mural at 2555 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights’ Noble neighborhood.
Proposals should be for a mural with a finished size of 480 inches by 133 inches. Selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend for their work. A professional mural artist will execute the selected ideas.
The artwork should be able to represent Cleveland Heights for years to come; be positive and uplifting; be appropriate for all ages; compliment its installation space; incorporate building features such as a rain barrel and air conditioning unit; speak to the city’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion; and consider using the city’s phrase in either spirit of the sentiment or literally using the words “all are welcome.”
“For the last century, the City of Cleveland Heights has often been revered for its diversity among everything from its residents and restaurants to its arts and architecture,” Jason Stein, city council president, said in a news release. “We are proud to celebrate our rich history as we look to the next 100 years with a series of events throughout the year and invite the public to share their stories, as well.”
The opportunity is open to all artists based in Cleveland Heights, including high school seniors. Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. May 17. Up to three finalists will be selected for an interview with a selection committee. The winning proposal will be announced June 1. The installation process will immediately follow.
Artists can submit their proposals at clevelandheights100.com/celebrate.
Cleveland Heights will celebrate its centennial Aug 9, commemorating with a six-foot-tall greeting card signing and a time capsule event. For a list of celebratory events and activities throughout the year, visit clevelandheights100.com.