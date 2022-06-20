For Beachwood residents, the summer season promises come with a lot of reasons to get out and get involved in the community.
According to Derek Schroeder, Beachwood community services director, there is something for everyone on this season’s program schedule. Special events include its summer movie series, with family movie nights slated for June 25, July 24 and Aug. 14; a summer concert series scheduled through the end of July at both two locations; and the new CLE Market, which is the second Tuesday of every month in the city hall parking lot. The market features an assortment of local vendors, food trucks and stands. Also returning this year is the 2022 National Night Out with the Beachwood Police Department on Aug. 2 at the Beachwood City Hall parking lot, featuring emergency vehicles, K-9 officers, live animal shows, food trucks and airbrush tattoos.
General summer activities like swimming at the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center, which opened for the season at the end of May; pickleball, which has a tournament slated for July 16; summer camps, which runs through the end of July. Several youth fitness opportunities for every interest, including ballet, karate, dance and yoga; arts and crafts classes; baseball and softball leagues, which will meet through Aug. 31.
“What’s really nice in our community is the special event offerings we have throughout the summer are very multi-generational,” Schroeder said. “We are so excited about these special events. It’s already so busy, it’s beautiful.”
The city’s senior population is also starting to return to community activities, with bus trips, lunch bunches, supper clubs and SilverSneakers offerings on the schedule.
“The seniors in Beachwood are very active and accommodated in the community,” Schroeder said. “Seniors are starting to ease back into the community, which is really nice. It’s all starting to return and we’re also starting to plan some of those bigger trips again as well.”
Once out and about, community members may notice updates to city spaces like City Park East, Schroeder said. The first of a two-part update, the park recently added outdoor fitness equipment. On June 26, a boot camp and cross-fit-style outdoor gym will open to the public, along with a 7-by-35-foot mural by a local artist. The playground near the pool is also slated for an update, along with the addition of pickleball courts over the next two years. Those projects have taken precedence over an originally proposed outdoor amphitheater that has “taken a back seat, for now,” Schroeder said.
As special and general event programming dates approach, Schroeder suggested community members keep informed about any changes by following the recreation department on Facebook at facebook.com/BeachwoodOHRec.
“But, even with all of the programming, if you just want to go out for a bike ride or a walk, City Park East and West are quite beautiful,” Schroeder said. “We’d love to have the community out at our programs, but you don’t need us to program for you. There is a lot to do out there on your own and that’s a great start this summer.”