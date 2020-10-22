MetroHealth partnered with Bikur Cholim Oct. 15 for a third drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights.
Testing was performed on 175 people.
“We feel like we’ve really answered the call of the community,” Rabbi Alan Joseph, director of development at Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, said in a news release.
Terry Allan, health commissioner of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and Dr. Heidi Gullett, medical director, said in the release, “We are writing to express our deep appreciation for the ongoing partnership with the Jewish community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and to offer some guidance as we continue our work together. We are very grateful for the collaboration.”