The Arthur Road Elementary School building in Solon, which has been closed since May 2016 due to its fragile state and cost to maintain, will be demolished, the Solon Board of Education voted at its June 6 meeting.
Fred Bolden, superintendent of the Solon City School District, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the building was built in 1962 and “several years ago, we had a complete evaluation of all of our buildings, as we were looking to condense based on declining enrollment.”
Bolden estimated that enrollment at the school when it closed was between 400 and 500 students.
The evaluation, performed by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, concluded that the building would be the most difficult for refurbishment among all of the district’s elementary schools, Bolden said.
“It was not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant and it did not have air conditioning throughout the building,” he said.
It was decided that the building would be used for PTA events and athletics, Bolden said. It would also serve as the headquarters for the school district’s IT department for some time, he said.
He mentioned that those types of events, activities and operations were able to be carried out because they did not require the updates that the building would need if it were to continue serving as an elementary school.
After a few years, the district came to the decision that it would demolish the building and repurpose the land, Bolden said.
“We then decided, based on the age of the building and our need for facilities, or places for kids to play and participate in other activities, that it made the most sense to raise that building and convert it to athletic fields for the time being,” he said.
Bolden said that he foresees all of the district’s outdoor sports teams using the new fields.
“I can see any of our outdoor field-oriented sports, I can see lacrosse using it, soccer using – boys and girls,” he said. “Our P.E. classes will be using them. They’ll see a lot of use.”
Bolden said that the total cost of the demolition is considerably under the district’s estimated budget of between $1.1 million and $1.2 million.
“We are spending approximately $140,000, or $139,000 and change, for the asbestos abatement portion, and another $660,000 on the demolition itself,” he said.
Bolden said that the conversion to athletic fields may or may not be a temporary use of the land and that the district is open to considering using it for other purposes in the future.
“At this point right now, our goal is to get the building raised to the ground and get the fields in play,” Bolden said. “Anything that we would use that site for in the future is down the road and that’s something that we would decide upon with our community and our board.”