Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere has announced its attractions and entertainment for the summer. The fashion district will feature experiences and activities for everyone, including a sidewalk sale, with special feature sugar rush July 15 and July16, and Boulevard Beats, beginning June 4.
Boulevard Beats will kick off the summer season and continue every Saturday evening throughout the season offering live, local music in front of Barnes and Noble from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To view the summer lineup of musicians, visit bit.ly/3NaOduB.
During the sidewalk sale, sugar rush will take place from noon to 4 p.m. July 16 to offer an afternoon of sweet treats from local dessert trucks in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.
The sidewalk sale and sugar rush will be located both outside at Eton Chagrin Boulevard and inside The Atrium Shops.
“We want to create a fun, family-friendly environment that combines something for everyone – and what is better than being outside, shopping your favorite brands, and the opportunity to have fun or enjoy sweet treats along the way,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “Eton is all about providing visitors with unique and memorable experience and we invite all to come and make your own summer memories with us!”
Participating dessert trucks include Bearden’s, Kona Ice, Zuzu’s Chocolates and King Tut Street Food.
Other attractions include Bonjour! Flower Truck, outside Eton every other Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., as well as as outdoor chess boards and award-winning gardens featured along the exterior of the mall.
For a complete directory listing and calendar of events and programming, visit etonchagrinblvd.com/play.