Crocker Park has partnered with Rafih Auto Group for the second year to host the “exotic” Cars in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Crocker Park in Westlake, according to a news release.
Cars in the Park will feature over 50 luxury cars as well as activities such as live music.
Cars in the Park is free to the public. Private vehicle owners who wish to display their vehicles are required to pay a registration fee. Proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.
To RSVP for Cars in the Park, visit mbzno.com/cars-in-the-park.