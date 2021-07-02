Here is a compilation of activities for families to enjoy around Northeast Ohio.
July 2
Auburn and Bainbridge Independence Day Fireworks
Auburn and Bainbridge will present a fireworks display at dusk at Kenston High School in Bainbridge Township.
Solon Fireworks
Solon will offer fireworks and food trucks at Solon Community Park. The park will open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit solonohio.org/1458/Fireworks.
Avon Lake Independence Day Celebration
Avon Lake will host an Independence Day celebration featuring fireworks, live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. at Weiss Field.
July 3
Berea’s Grindstone Festival
The Grindstone Festival is Berea’s signature Fourth of July celebration. This two-day event July 3 and July 4 includes activities for all ages including paddleboat rides, live entertainment, inflatables, food vendors and fireworks. For more information, visit cityofberea.org/221/Grindstone-Festival.
Brunswick Fireworks
Brunswick will launch fireworks from Brunswick High School campus at about 9:30 p.m.
July 4
University Heights Parade
For one year only, the annual University Heights parade will be held for Fourth of July. The parade will follow the same route as the typical Memorial Day parade, starting at Silsby and Allison roads, traveling east on Silsby before turning right and moving south on South Belvoir and finishing on the campus of John Carroll University. The parade will start at 11 a.m.
Light Up the Lake
Residents and visitors are invited to commemorate this year’s Independence Day with Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks spectacular. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Viewing areas include areas in downtown Cleveland, Flats West Bank, Flats East Bank and North Coast Harbor. For more information, visit bit.ly/3x4Rfc9.
Rock n’ Boom
Climb aboard the Great Lakes Science Center’s historic Steamship William G. Mather to watch fireworks. For information and to purchase tickets in advance, call 216-621-2400.
Strongsville Fourth of July Fireworks
Strongsville’s annual fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at Foltz Athletic Fields. For more information, visit bit.ly/3w48KbA.
Old Glory Day in Chardon
Chardon will host its annual July 4th celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. on Chardon Square. Decorations will be provided for children to decorate their bikes and join the children’s parade. Other festivities will include games, music, face painting, balloon animals and a pie eating contest. For more information, visit bit.ly/3w5Ksh2.
Victory Park’s Freedom Festival
Victory Park’s Freedom Festival in North Ridgeville will feature live entertainment, hayrides, bubble soccer, face painting and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be at about 10. Tickets must be purchased in advance at victoryparkohio.com.
Aurora Fourth of July Celebration
Aurora will host Independence Day celebrations throughout the day starting with a parade starting at 1 p.m. Barrington Town Square, the Grand Marshal Celebration at 2 p.m. in Kiwanis’ Moore Park and fireworks at dusk at Pioneer Trail ballfields. For more information, visit bit.ly/3w554Gz.
Chardon Fireworks
Chardon will hold fireworks at Chardon High School at dusk.
Lago East Bank July 4th party
Lago East Bank will host its annual July 4th party from 6 p.m. to midnight July 4 at Veranda at Lago Custom Events. The festivities will include food, a cash bar and live music. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3w5L1aE.
Akron Fireworks
Four synchronized displays of fireworks will go off around Akron beginning at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island. A perimeter will be secured around each of the four sites. For more information, visit Lock3Live.com.
Chagrin Falls 4th of July Celebration
Chagrin Falls will host day events during Independence Day, including a pet and bike parade and live performances. For more information, visit visitchagrinhistori-cal.org.
Lakewood Fourth of July Celebration
Lakewood will display its fireworks at dusk from Lakewood Park.
July 8
Broadview Heights Home Days
Broadview Heights Home Days will feature live music, hands-on activities and fireworks from July 8 to July 11 at Broadview Heights City Hall and Amphitheater. For more information, visit broadview-heights.org/372/Home-Days.
July 9
Cain Park Arts Festival
Fine arts and crafts fair with food and live entertainment. The event takes will place from July 9 to 11. Admission is free. For more information, visit cainpark.com/338/Arts-Festival.
July 10
Farmfest at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
Featuring ribs, beer and live music, families can enjoy farm activities, music and dancing, pony rides and more. The event will be held at Lake Metroparks Farmpark with free admission. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Sz9O9w.
The Great Lakes Medieval Faire
Music, artisans, demonstrations, entertainment will be featured at this event taking place from July 10 to Aug. 15 at 3033 State Route 534 in Rock Creek. To purchase tickets, visit medievalfaire.com/tickets.
Lakewood Summer Meltdown
This year’s Summer Meltdown will feature in-person and virtual 5K and 1-mile fun run. The in-person race will start at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Park. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2UU2Tc1.
Broadview Heights Home Days
Broadview Heights will hold Home Days from 3 to 11 p.m. at City Campus.
July 11
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce 5K Run/ 1Mile Walk
The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will hold a 5K run and 1-mile walk at Beachwood Place to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Check in will be from 8 to 9 a.m.
July 12
Cleveland Burger Week
Cleveland Burger Week will run from July 12 to July 18. Participants can get burger passports to be stamped at participating locations throughout the week. Collect at least five stamps to be eligible for the grand-prize drawing. For more information, visit victoryparkohio.com.
July 14
Asian Lantern Festival
The Asian Lantern Festival will take place from July 14 to Sept. 5 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The event will feature 70 all-new lantern displays, live performances and Asian craft market. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3qx3ITy or call 216-661-6500.
Painesville Party in the Park
Billed as “Ohio’s largest free music festival,” Painesville Party in the Park will take place with 30 different music acts and a family fun zone through the weekend of July 16 at 1 Liberty St. For more information, visit facebook.com/ppitp/ or call 440-289-4405.
July 15
Beachwood National Pet Fire Safety Day
Beachwood will observe the day from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barkwood Dog Park, City Park East. Visit local vendors and food trucks, participate in games, contests and crafts. Beachwood Fire Department will discuss pet fire safety. Dogs not registered for Barkwood can attend the event, but can’t enter the dog park.
July 17
Headlands BeachFest
BeachFest will feature a sandcastle building contest, almost a dozen food vendors, the Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition, as well as many other hands-on activities and entertainment. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m at Headlands State Park. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit head-landsbeachfest.com
30th annual Willoughby ArtsFest
The Artsfest will host almost 140 vendors selling a mix of art. Acoustic music and bands will play throughout the day. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Willoughby. For more information, visit willoughbyartsfest.com.
July 22
Streetsboro Family Days
The four-day festival will feature live concerts by award-winning entertainers, fireworks, a beer garden, fair food, games, dog show/contests, dance performances, craft vendors, rides, demonstrations and more. The free event will take place from July 22 through July 25. For more information, visit streetsborofamilydays.org.
July 23
Solon Home Days
The weekend-long annual city festival will feature live music, carnival rides, food, a handmade market and entertainment. The event takes place July 23 and July 24 at Solon Community Park. For more information, visit solonohio.org/1444/Home-Days.
July 24
WonderStruck
The music festival will take place July 24 and July 25 at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland. Artists will include Walk the Moon, Portugal. The Man and AJR. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit wonderstruckfest.com.
July 27
Kids Fest
This evening of entertainment for children and families includes experiences with music, dance, art, craft making, storytelling and interactive play. The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, visit downtowncf.com/events/kids-fest.
July 29
Fairview Park Summerfest
Summerfest will feature live music, a parade, fireworks, carnival rides and more from July 29 through Aug.1 at Bohlken Park.
Aug. 6
Independence Home Days
The annual event will feature carnival rides, games, contests, live entertainment, food and dancing Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at Elmwood Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3h3NBdl.
Aug. 7
Twins Day Festival
This year’s Twins Day theme is “The Roaring TWINties!” The general public events will take place Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 at Glen Chamberlin Park in Twinsburg. For more information, visit twinsdays.org.
44th annual Lakewood Arts Fest
The Arts Fest will feature arts, entertainment and more. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Center Park. For more information, visit lakewoodartsfest.org.
Aug. 8
Edgewater Sidewalk Fest
The festival will feature day full of outdoor activities, shopping and dining for all ages from noon to 6 p.m. along Clifton Boulevard in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. For more information, visit cudell.com/edgewater-street-fest.
Chardon Arts Festival
The festival will include works by over 100 artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Chardon Square. For more information, visit bit.ly/2TjoMkf.
Aug. 12
Feast of the Assumption
The four-day street festival from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 will feature a variety of activities including authentic Italian food, crafts booths, and live music in Cleveland’s Little Italy.
Aug. 20
Mentor CityFest
Mentor CityFest features all-day entertainment including live music, magic and strolling entertainment, as well as interactive activities for children of all ages, including giant inflatables and other activities. The event will take place Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 at 8600 Munson Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Adta4U.
Aug. 27
Cleveland Taco Fest
The first Cleveland Taco Fest at the Agora Theatre Festival Grounds in Cleveland includes food, drinks and live entertainment from Aug. 27 to 29. For more information and tickets, visit tacofestcle.com.
Jurassic Jungle Live at Crocker Park
Experience the wonders of natural history by coming face-to-face with walking and roaring dinosaurs from July 27 to July 29. To purchase tickets and find more information, visit crockerpark.com/jurassicjungle.
Aug. 28
Medina Fest
The festival will feature live music and other family-friendly entertainment throughout the day and take place at Medina Square in Medina. For more information, visit bit.ly/2ThYYVO.
Cleveland Pickle Fest
The Cleveland Pickle Fest will feature different types of fermented food, live entertainment, races and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2UGMirM.
Solon Pop Up in the Park
The annual event will feature local artisans, crafters, food trucks and farmers market vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Solon Community Park. For more information, contact Tracy Sullivan at tsullivan@solonohio.org.
Compiled by Sammi Fremont, Linda and Clifford Wolf Intern, and Jami Insul, Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.