From Beechwood to Beachwood: How a city became home to synagogues, Jewish schools, Federation and so much more

For many Jews, Beachwood is not just a place to live, it’s a spiritual home and neighborhood.
With its concentration of stiebels, synagogues and day schools – with a mikvah and eruv, with multiple minyanim happening at local businesses and Torah study taking place late into the night, with the headquarters of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland tucked into a business park alongside the offices of Siegal Lifelong Learning program of Case Western Reserve University and down the road from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage – Beachwood has a well–established Jewish presence today.
It wasn’t always the case.
As part of “Beechwood, The Book,” Jeff Morris, author of the self–published 1996 volume, researched and recounted the conflicts that arose among early attempts of Jews to buy land for a cemetery and to build a synagogue in Beachwood – 40 years apart.
Morris recounted a local legend that in 1910, Sam Newman, a member of Anshe Emeth Congregation, now known as Park Synagogue, was looking east to buy land for a cemetery, got caught in a blizzard and stayed with the Rindfleisch family at the corner of Kinsman Road, which is now Chagrin Boulevard, and Richmond Road, in Beachwood.
The Rindfleisches offered to sell farmland “with the condition that they be allowed to stay on and maintain the property for the synagogue,” Morris wrote.
Angered by the agreement, area farmers circulated a petition calling for a local referendum.
“There was, however, a state law that said that once a body is buried on a piece of land, that land must remain a cemetery. … Allegedly, as soon as the synagogue’s board received this legal advice, a body was found and buried on the farm.”
In the book, Morris refers to the deed restrictions the Van Sweringen brothers included on their many early developments in Beachwood in the 1920s.
“The restrictions not only excluded non–whites, but also required a new homeowner to get five neighbors on each side of the home to approve them as neighbors,” Morris wrote. “It has been speculated that the Vans’ strict policies were aimed at restricting Catholics and Jews from living in their developments.”
Those deed restrictions were lifted by court order in 1948, the same year Beachwood residents Ellis and Cora Lippert Hendershot sold their 32–acre farm to Euclid Avenue Temple.
“While the temple did not present their development plan until 1951, there was opposition to the temple from the very beginning,” Morris wrote, adding that the temple had become one of the largest Reform congregations in the country under the leadership of Rabbi Barnett Brickner, and that many Jews had migrated to the eastern suburbs.
Morris told the Cleveland Jewish News that Beachwood’s attraction for Jews began after World War II, when Jewish veterans came home on the GI Bill.
Many of their parents, he said, had settled near East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland or off of Kinsman Road in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
“They came home from the war, and by that time, their parents had built a business or they had plenty of opportunity with the GI Bill to go to college and do a lot of things, and they didn’t want to stay in those neighborhoods, just as any other culture wanted to move out,” Morris said. “And Beachwood was an ideal place.”
Beachwood was relatively cheap to develop at that time, Morris said, because it was being bought from bankruptcy court subsequent to the Van Sweringen Land Company’s bankruptcy.
“And developers started developing farmland that they bought from the court. Deed restrictions were gone,” Morris said. “And so it was a great place to go.”
In December 1951, Euclid Avenue Temple, which is now Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, requested a building permit to build on a Fairmount Boulevard farm east of Edgewood Road. On Jan. 21, 1952, Brickner told Beachwood officials that the congregation peaked at 1,800 families, according to Morris.
[ READ: Fairmount Temple initiatives aim to connect young adults, change tunes ]
Traffic became of concern, and the vote was 5–1, against the plan on Feb. 18, 1952.
Cards addressed to “Beachwood citizen” were placed in mailboxes that read, in part, “No longer should we sit idly by and watch our country being taken from us. Act now. Let not the Jew plan succeed. Buy nothing from a Jewish businessman. Inform your friends and write your congressmen.”
As Beachwood Village Council fought a ruling from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to allow Fairmount Temple to build, council received a request from Suburban Temple to build on then–Kinsman Road.
“The council realized they were losing the battle against Fairmount Temple and knew if the issue of the size of Fairmount were really the issue, they had to allow this smaller congregation to have a place of worship in the village,” Morris wrote.
In 1954, the Ohio Supreme Court forced Beachwood to issue a building permit to Fairmount Temple.
A year later, three Jews became involved in Beachwood politics.
“In 1955, Harvey Friedman, Stanley Weinberger and Sanford Likover ran for council and won,” Morris wrote. “They also knew that many of their neighbors did not want them living in the community because they were Jews.”
In 1958, the Jewish Community Center requested permission to build on Fairmount Boulevard, Morris wrote.
“Though this plan did not have much of a life to it, the JCC ultimately built its new facility the following year on Mayfield Road east of Taylor Road,” he wrote, referring to the Cleveland Heights location.
It wasn’t until decades later that the JCC built on Shaker Boulevard. The Mandel JCC was dedicated on Dec. 9, 1986.
[ READ: Michael Hyman reflects on 47-year career, 18 years at Mandel JCC ]
In 1963, Cleveland Hebrew Schools built at 25400 Fairmount Blvd.
“The new modern building constructed by Zehman–Wolf would have 12 classrooms and a small auditorium,” Morris wrote. “That building … brought the classrooms closer to the new emerging Jewish community of Beachwood. This would make after–school Hebrew language classes and Sunday school more convenient to those who lived nearby.”
That building is now home to Yeshiva High School and Beachwood Kehillah.
Menorah Park moved to Beachwood in 1968, later expanding its living options with apartments and assisted living.
While some synagogues began building campuses in Pepper Pike, The Temple–Tifereth Israel received endorsement from Beachwood City Council in 1968 to build on Shaker Boulevard east of Richmond Road, with a groundbreaking held in 1969.
In 1976, the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies and the Bureau of Jewish Studies erected a building east of The Temple.
“At the same time, a new Jewish day school known as Agnon was looking for a permanent home,” Morris wrote, referring to what is now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.
Centenary Methodist Church had been built in 1884 on the north side of Fairmount Boulevard west of Richmond Road. The church in 1973 rented the building to ETZ Chaym Congregation, for use on the Jewish Sabbath in 1973, according to Morris.
Beachwood’s second church–turned synagogue was Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, which in November of 1986, purchased The Chapel between North Woodland Road and Fairmount Boulevard.
In 1991, Montefiore opened its 240–bed nursing home on land that had previously been owned by Menorah Park.
[ READ: Menorah Park, Montefiore announce affiliation ]
Then there is the saga of the Orthodox presence in Beachwood, starting with the building of Green Road Synagogue in 1972.
In the book “Jew vs. Jew: The Struggle for the Soul of American Jewry,” author Samuel G. Freedman chronicled the 15–year battle to build an Orthodox campus on South Green Road.
Jane Avner also mentioned this fight in the article, “Cleveland” in the 2006 Encyclopedia Judaica.
[ READ: Green Road Synagogue unveils state-of-the-art shul ]
About the time Morris was wrapping up his book, the struggle surfaced.
“In the late 1990s, Chabad, Young Israel, and the Hebrew Academy (of Cleveland) proposed building plans for an Orthodox campus in this location, which were accepted, rejected, and then accepted with modifications during a period of contentious discussions noted nationally as an example of dissension within the Jewish community,” Avner wrote.
Morris credits Beachwood’s former mayors, George Zeiger and Harvey Friedman, with zoning for clean industry in Commerce Park as a way to “fuel the income for the schools in the community. And that was easy because Interstate 271 was opening, so it was an easy way for people to relocate their businesses.”
Morris is a Cleveland native. His family lived in Cincinnati when he was a child and he became bar mitzvah at Adath Israel Congregation in the Cincinnati suburb of Amberly Village. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1974, then served in the Peace Corps in the Philippines.
Now a Beachwood resident, he and his wife, Glo, belong to Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. In midlife, he went to night school at Cleveland State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the Maxine Levin College of Urban Studies.
His second book published in 2010, “The Haymarket to the Heights,” is a history of Greater Cleveland’s synagogues from 1850 to 2000.
Morris said he believes Jews have stayed in Beachwood partly because of the community’s assets and partly because of practical concerns.
“Location and low taxes,” he said, noting Beachwood’s proximity to I–271 and its three freeway ramps. “You buy a house in Beachwood, you buy a house in other surrounding communities, your tax rate is very different. While Beachwood taxes have increased a bit, we have excellent city services, safe and excellent schools. And you know that old saying, ‘Location, location, location.’”
[ READ: Beachwood seeks to increase PR presence on heels of top ranking ]
In the 2011 Greater Cleveland Jewish Population Study conducted by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Beachwood was 89.5% Jewish. That study is being updated in 2022 and will be released in 2023.