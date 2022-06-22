The Independent Schools Association of the Central States recently accredited Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood.
ISACS is a not-for-profit organization out of Indiana that serves more than 240 member schools, offerings accreditation services, professional development and opportunities for networking in 13 states. According to its website, its core values are equity, integrity and continuous improvement, empowering schools to pursue quality independent education standards.
Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the accreditation essentially serves as ISACS’ “stamp of approval” on the school’s educational experience.
“The confirmed that the education we offer our students is exemplary, and that we are aligned with our stated mission,” he said. “Secondly, it means we are reflective as a school. We engaged in a process of self-reflection – recognizing our successes and identifying our next opportunities for growth and improvement. That is a mindset that we’ve long-embraced and the ISACS process provided a framework for those discussions that we will continue to utilize.”
Joel said while this is the first time the school has applied for this accreditation, the process started several years ago. With two head of school changes as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, finally arriving at accreditation is validating.
“We have long been proud of how our students grow – academically, religiously and social-emotionally,” he said. “It is a result of our amazing faculty and staff. They consistently go above and beyond for the sake of the students. It is so exciting to be able to show them that their hard work, their expertise and their constant focus on improvement are recognized outside of our school community as well.”
Going forward as an ISACS-accredited school, Joel said teachers and staff fully intend to leverage the perks of the accreditation.
“This accreditation reinforces our focus on constant reflection and improvement,” he said. “It also fosters a strategic way of thinking that will enable us to consistently align our goals with our mission.
Fuchs Mizrachi School is at 26600 Shaker Blvd.