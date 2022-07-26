Gates Mills is looking to maintain what makes the village a great place to live while making improvements and enhancements to attract new residents in comprehensive 10-year plan.
Contracting with CT Consultants to develop a plan for the village, Gates Mills’ advisory committee, made up of about 27 resident, and the consultant team met July 19 in the Community House to discuss the results of a completed resident survey.
About 35 to 40 residents attended the meeting in person while an additional 20 to 25 watched the livestream on YouTube, and 22 of the committee members were able to attend in person or via Zoom.
The survey sent out June 7 received 542 responses, representing 30% of adults in the village and exceeding the goal of 500 returned surveys. There were 418 households, or 43%, represented in the survey responses.
“When you do the analysis to determine ... what sort of stock we can put in those numbers, it’s a 99% confidence level with a margin of error of 4.7%,” CT consultant Kris Hopkins said at the meeting.
The survey asked residents questions to understand the village’s strengths and weaknesses and pinpoint areas for improvement. In analyzing the survey responses, Hopkins said they look at the results on an order of magnitude scale, looking at where there is a lot of agreement or disagreement.
“Many of the amenities in the village are over 90% that people are satisfied in some degree,” Hopkins said.
Results of the survey were also analyzed by looking at the response rates by neighborhood and age, with older generations having a higher response rate than younger generations. The population of Gates Mills is older than surrounding communities with a median age of 54.2. Questions on the survey asked how satisfied respondents were with aspects of their own neighborhood, such as walkability and character.
Hopkins said 97% of the village is zoned for 5 acre lots. Some disagreement arose in questions regarding future housing development and expanding housing options in the village.
“There is this competing goal in terms of making sure that the village continues to attract people, new residents – and as was pointed out, younger residents – while at the same time retaining all of the things that everyone loves about the village,” Hopkins said, adding that will be one of the key issues to address throughout the planning process.
The committee outlined issues and areas of focus related to the natural environment, village center, housing, roads and traffic, services and utilities, communication and engagement, and local governance.
The village hired a consultant team in 1997 to outline a growth management plan which had three goals including managing growth, preserving natural resources and environmental features, and maintaining rural public services. The new 10 year plan will aim to reach five goals including preserving the character of the village, preserving the natural environment, enhancing the village center, maintaining and enhancing the housing stock and choices to attract and retain residents, and maintaining community amenities and services while balancing with the amount of taxes paid.
Hopkins outlined the vision for the new plan as to “continue to be a highly desirable community that retains the attributes that have contributed to the village’s success,” which includes attributes such as the character and unique identity, the historic housing and small town values.
When the committee opened up for discussions and allowed for public comments, common concerns were surrounding housing for aging or new residents, education, and taxes and cost of solutions.
Prior to the advisory committee meetings and survey, the committee met once before in May to discuss the results from an outside perspective team that conducted interviews with Realtors. Next in the step of developing the plan is public forums open to all residents.
The committee aims to hold the first public forum at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Community House, followed by neighborhood meetings two weeks later and a second public forum a couple months later.
For more information on the comprehensive plan and process, visit gatesmillsvillage.com/comprehensive-plan.