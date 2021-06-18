Geraci’s Restaurant will celebrate its 65th anniversary in July.
In celebration, 6.5% of all of the restaurant’s sales proceeds from July 1 to July 7 will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. All orders, dine-in or take-out, will be part of the donation process. There will also be promotions and prizes throughout the week.
“Running a family-owned-and-operated small business is no small feat – especially in recent months – but thanks to the support of our friends and neighbors, we’ve been fortunate enough to keep our doors open and continue growing with the community,” the restaurant said in a news release. “To show our appreciation for your abundant support, Geraci’s is giving back to those who need it the most in our community.”
Geraci’s Restaurant has locations in University Heights, Mayfield Pepper Pike.