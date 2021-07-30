Founded in 1946 after Brothers Theophane Schmitt and Gonzaga Day of the Congregation of Holy Cross of Notre Dame, Ind., purchased its land, Gilmour Academy is preparing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its creation in Gates Mills.
Originally established as an all-boys school on a property known locally as Cedar Hill Farm, its first class graduated in 1950. By 1968, the Sacred Hearts Sisters purchased 35 acres from the academy and opened Glen Oak School a year later. Gilmour Academy’s middle school was added in 1974, maintaining as separate entities from the girl’s campus until their merger in 1982. By then, Glen Oak’s campus became Gilmour’s lower school in 1986.
Now serving a co-ed student body of about 660 students from 18 months through grade 12, chief advancement officer Ray Murphy said a milestone like this shows the school is capable, and excelling, at “maintaining its mission and purpose.”
“We have not deviated from that,” said Murphy, who has been with the Catholic college-preparatory school for five years. “We’ve been able to apply our mission to more students by expanding to a lower and middle school with the merger of Glen Oak in 1982 to become co-ed. We’ve been able to navigate those changes throughout the years, moving forward and progressing. We’ve gotten unbelievable support from the community so that we could provide the best opportunities for current and future students.”
One thing Murphy said the school is most proud of is that many students start their schooling with Gilmour and continue through to graduation. This allows students to be fully engulfed in the mission of the Holy Cross – the confidence to see and encouragement to act, creating a more humane society and working with each student to be the best they can be – not just a cookie-cutter mold.
“It’s about finding their strengths and helping them see that,” Murphy said.
To usher in its diamond anniversary, the school will hold a celebration on Sept. 18. The local community, Gilmour families and alumni are all invited, with an attendance limit. The program includes a live and silent auction.
This will be the school’s first event in over a year-and-a-half, Murphy said.
“That’s part of the reason why we’re so excited,” he said. “It serves as a reminder to the folks attending that we’re a family. We have one goal in the end and that’s to educate kids and provide them with the best possible experience. Everyone’s coming together to be able to do that.”
Lorraine Dodero is event chair, with Frank Grk and Lisa Fazio-Grk, and Dominic and Julie DiPuccio as host committee chairs.