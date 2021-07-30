Gates Mills, Mayfield and Mayfield Heights make up a cluster of communities that have become very popular, offering housing for a range of ages and prices from $200,000 to more than $1 million, according to multiple realtors and sales associates.
Debbie Garson, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Pepper Pike, Jeff Halpern, president and owner of Kingdom Home Builders in Solon, Rita Karam, agent with the Emerman Team in Pepper Pike and Angela Molitoris, sales associate with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Mayfield, said this area of suburbs has been an extremely hot market.
“Mayfield Heights is on fire,” Molitoris said. “The minute you put a house up for sale, there are at least 20 people looking at it that day, if not more. The average amount of purchase agreements we have on each house is around five or more.”
She added there are many services and amenities that draw people to these communities.
“Mayfield Heights is a very nice community in that the school system is very well-liked, it has affordable housing, it’s easy to get to from the freeways, it’s close to shopping, the restaurants and the hospital,” Molitoris said. “It’s an affordable place to be. It’s just very cute and it’s in a very nice location.”
Another reason people are moving en masse to Mayfield Heights and surrounding communities, according to Garson and Karam, is the variety of homes available.
Garson noted, “there’s affordable empty–nester housing, such as town homes. And there’s upscale, single–family empty–nester homes. There’s also ranches in Gates Mills, which are empty–nester related. In terms of young people, again, there’s a lot of variety. So there’s a lot of first–time home buyer activity.”
Karam added, “it’s not like a cookie cutter where all the houses are the same. There is a house for every person thinking of moving to Mayfield.”
Because of this variety, Karam said, there is also a home for all age groups.
“I’ve sold to young and old,” she said. “Everybody has been buying in Mayfield. If the person is a little bit older, we have some of the ranches. One floor, no basement, they love that. And we have families that come for colonials and four bedrooms with a fully finished basement.”
These homes are flying off the market, Garson added.
“There isn’t a home put into the multiple listing service that doesn’t say, ‘offers to be received no later than a given deadline, highest and best offer.’ I just launched, listed and sold a home in Highland Heights within three days,” she said.
Part of the credit goes to Mayor Anthony DiCicco, Halpern said.
“He is a people’s mayor,” he said. “But he also gets the business, and understands business as well and how important it is to help the businesses in your area. He also understands that what makes up his community is the residents. So they’ve got really good services. The police department is awesome, so is the fire department, and they’ve got a really great city hall.”
Halpern said what adds to the community are the thriving businesses up and down Mayfield Road.
“One of my clients walks to work because his office is right there in Landerbrook,” Halpern said.
“And people feel like they’re right there in that sort of corridor of Pepper Pike and Beachwood. So, if they’re used to living in those locations, this is kind of a lateral move for them, without the taxes and high prices of land in Pepper Pike.”