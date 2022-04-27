This summer, not only will traditional events return to University Heights, but there will be a new celebration. The Inaugural University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 19 at Walter Stinson Community Park on Fenwick Road.
Juneteenth is the holiday commemorating the end of slavery by marking the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday after growing support nationwide for observing the day of reflection and celebration.
Performers will include the All City Choir, DJ Marcus Alan Ward, local poets including Raja Belle Freeman, dancers and a concert from Forecast. Local Black fraternities and sororities will participate. The emcee for the event will be Kierra Cotton from WKYC.
Food trucks will be on site at The Walt, including The Dawg Bowl Cajun Cuisine.
Last year after Juneteenth became a national holiday, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan called for the establishment of a citizens committee to plan for an annual celebration. Geoff Englebrecht, the city’s director of housing and community development, is helping to organize the celebration.
“For both visitors and residents, I am hoping they are both educated and entertained during the event,” Englebrecht said in a news release. “I believe the Juneteenth Celebration will help showcase the city as a great place to visit, and will give residents something they will be able to enjoy and look forward to every year.”
Forecast will headline the event. A quintet from Cleveland, Forecast plays a musical blend of jazz, funk, rock, reggae and pop. The band has headlined across the region and has served as the house band for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the stage band for the regional Emmy Awards.
Juneteenth Celebration will be hosted by Kierra Cotton, a digital reporter at WKYC.
Englebrecht and Brennan thanked the planning committee members for making the event possible, including Alicia Sloan, Lauwanna Anderson, Faye Benson, Saundra Berry and councilman Justin Gould.
This year, Juneteenth falls on Father’s Day.
“Instead of just grilling out at home, bring your dad to Juneteenth,” Englebrecht said. “It’s a family-friendly event that everyone will enjoy.”