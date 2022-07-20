Swagelok company, a $2 billion company headquartered in Solon, celebrated its 75-year anniversary July 14.

Swagelok, which develops fluid system products, assemblies and services for the oil, gas, chemical semiconductor and clean energy industries, has been located in the city for 57 years.

“Swagelok is Solon,” Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “They’ve been a great company, great partner for all these years. They are one of the top companies, not just in Solon, but in the state of Ohio.”

Kraus said the Swagelok Global Headquarters and Innovation Center at 29500 Solon Road is great for the city, in part, because of its values.

“It’s a family business that espouses all the great values of the company and our community,” Kraus said. “You know, hard work, taking care of clients and customers, taking care of their employees, growing.”

The feeling is mutual as the company expressed its gratitude to Solon.

“Swagelok is proud to be a part of the Solon community, where we employ more than 3,000 associates,” a company spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions from the CJN. “We enjoy a strong relationship with the city and are thankful for their support.”

Established in 1947, the company was founded by 42-year-old Fred A. Lennon with a $500 loan from his wife’s uncle that he used to purchase the business and patent for the Swagelok tube fitting from his business partner Cullen B. Crawford. Swagelok Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Lozick is the third generation of leaders from Swagelok’s founding family.

Beyond its presence in Ohio, Swagelok has continued to expand its business worldwide with distribution in more than 20 countries, technology centers in China, Japan, Switzerland and the United States and creating facilities in Highland Heights and in Changshu, China.

“They’re growing their business worldwide, but operating out of Solon, Ohio,” Kraus said.

This growth is due, in part, to rising demand for the company’s products, the spokeswoman said.

“Over the past year, Swagelok has experienced unprecedented demand for our high quality fluid systems components and has continued to invest in our workforce and our production capacity in Solon and throughout Northeast Ohio,” the spokeswoman said.

In 2021, the company completed its 124,000-square-foot global headquarters facility, directly connected to Swagelok’s main plant in Solon, including an innovation laboratory, the Edward A. Lozick customer collaboration center and a dedicated space for global customers to engage in person with Swagelok experts. This development gives way to employment opportunities in all areas of the company, she said.

Such growth presents an opportunity for the city, Kraus said.

“We continue to grow together,” he said. “As Swagelok grows, the city grows. With their global headquarters here they’re now bringing in all their clients and customers from all over the world. So, we’re an international destination, international city, and as a result of that it spurs more development, retail, restaurants, things of that nature that their customers and their clients want.”

