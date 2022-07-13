Solon – 18 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland – was founded as a village in 1917 and became a city in 1960. Now, it’s home to more than 24,000 residents.
“In the late '70s or early '80s, things really started to get going in the various subdivisions there,” said Sharon Friedman, a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty in Moreland Hills with over 35 years of experience.
“That trend has continued,” Friedman said. “Solon has a wide range of homes. You find a lot of families buying their first homes there, and sometime down the road upgrade to larger homes.”
Solon has enjoyed a significant renaissance of late. With a population of 24,262 as of the 2020 U.S. Census, Solon has become well-known for its diverse demographics and highly-regarded school system.
The Solon City School District is constantly rated among the top districts in the state, receiving accolades in the 2021 US News Best High School rankings. Cleveland Magazine has listed Solon schools at the top of their rankings for 13 consecutive years.
Tracey Lavine moved to Solon in 1999. The former teacher and mother of three has a bullish sales pitch on the city. She is now a licensed assistant at Howard Hanna – Solon and pushes the virtues of Solon to any client she meets.
“There’s a price point for everyone in Solon and the school system is so diverse, no school district in the area can compare to it,” she said.
The diversity is clearly evident. By 2016, 12.5% of Solon’s population was of Asian descent, with an African American population of 11.5%.
Solon has also attracted many Jewish families and is home to Solon Chabad.
For some Solon residents, like Tory Waxman, who with her husband, Michael, moved to the North Hills neighborhood four years ago, the prominence of the Jewish community in Solon was, in her words, “pretty significant.”
“The community, the easy access to downtown, the schools and the Jewish community as well, were all factors for us,” Waxman said. “We really like it here.”
As is often the case with hot or trendy places to live, Solon is at the point where the inventory is not as plentiful as only a few years ago.
“The inventory is low, and sellers are now asking – and getting way over the asking price,” Lavine said. “But low inventory seems to be everywhere these days.”
“You have approximately 25,000 residents in a 25-square-mile area,” Friedman said. “Geographically, it’s a large community, but there’s very little land left for development.
“But it’s the real deal in terms of offering commercial industrial development, which is separate from the city. The city fathers had the foresight to develop that property.”
In that regard, Solon is home to major employers such as Swagelok and Nestle.
In terms of residential properties, there appears to be a lasting alure to Solon – if home buyers can work quickly.
“Taxes in Solon are spectacularly low,” said Debbie Garson, a Realtor with Keller Williams in Pepper Pike. “Along with that, the community has so much to offer. I tell clients to look there in a second.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.