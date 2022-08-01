Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center is still searching for a larger space – nearly six months after it had vacated its space at 1413 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights.
Co-directors Rabbi Mendy Freedman and his wife, Chaya, want to find a space in the Lyndhurst-Mayfield Heights area, citing the people as their motivation.
“We’re focusing specifically on this demographic, this area because we cater to Jewish people in the area,” Mendy Freedman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
During his hunt for a new location, Freedman has been holding services in his backyard. He and his wife have found that people are still willing to come and attendance has not decreased in the past months, he said.
When it opened in January 2014, the Freedmans operated Lyndhurst Chabad out of their home. By December 2017, Freedman previously told the CJN that operations called for a larger space, which prompted their move into the Golden Gate Boulevard building in an approximately 1,300-square-foot space.
“That homey feel that we get from doing things in our backyard really attracts people,” Chaya Freedman told the CJN. “They feel very comfortable.”
The Freedmans said the location they are searching for needs an outdoor space and they are also looking for a parking lot large enough for everyone that chooses to attend. Other items they are looking for in the location include a social hall and classroom spaces.
Mendy Freedman said he found a location that met their needs, however, the price was nearly doubled when they entered the negotiation phase.
The couple has run into other challenges, such as when looking at storefronts, which are an option, they found that most storefronts don’t have the kind of outdoor space they want.
While the search for a new location has proved challenging, they said they are determined in their pursuit.
“We’re totally focused, and the lack of location hasn’t stopped us from our mission,” Mendy Freedman said.
Their mission involves creating a welcoming space that every Jewish person can go to, and they want people to attend and feel at home.
Mendy Freedman said he hopes to find something as soon as possible, preferably before the High Holy Days.
Lydia Kacala is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.