As Debbie Small put the finishing touches on a bris scheduled for March 15, she painfully realized this event was her last.
Her calendar, once bubbling over with Cleveland-area weddings, b’nai mitzvah and social get-togethers needing planning and decorating, was eerily empty for the first time in her business’ 12 years.
She knew she couldn’t let this new pandemic-ridden “normal” of banned large gatherings leave her unemployed, so she reached out to her sister and brother-in-law, fabric manufacturers in Los Angeles, with an idea to collaborate.
With Small’s business prowess, a fashion degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and her family’s fabric factories, fabric and workers, they came together to start a mask business as means of creating much needed protection for the nation. And within a week of that final bris, Mask Market was up and running, complete with an online store devised by Small’s 19-year-old son, Avi Small.
“I’ve been thinking for the last couple months that for myself and probably for a lot of people that the word of 2020 is ‘adaptability,’” said Small, a member of Green Road Synagogue and Waxman Chabad Center, both in Beachwood. “Because (my sister and brother-in-law) manufacture fabrics and had the ability to just turn (their factories) over so quickly (to start making masks), that really positioned us in a good place to provide masks for the community and just the world at large.”
Small heads Mask Market from her home in Beachwood with Avi, fresh from his gap year in Israel with the ability to help due to his in-person start at Yeshiva University canceled by COVID-19 mandates. Across the country, Small’s family handles the mask production where their factories create about 4,000 masks a day.
Small receives boxes of masks from her family, and together, outside of the online store that Small and Avi run and package orders, Small and her family have the masks sold where they can in local grocery and retail stores.
Mask Market’s masks are intended for everyday use by CDC’s guidelines and are not FDA-regulated PPE, Small said.
“They’re machine washable, breathable and ultra-soft, because we make our own fabric,” Small said. “The elastic is also super comfortable. They have a pocket inside if you want to put in an extra filter, and they expand over your nose and chin so there’s really no eyeglass fog.
“They’re entirely made in the USA; we’re able to ship orders within one to three days. (Mask Market masks are) just a very high-quality product and reasonably priced, and we’re very proud of that.”
The masks also come in a changing variety of colors and designs, adult and kid sizes and numbers to a pack, with a minimum of two in a pack.
Small estimated the company ships 30 to 50 orders a day from the website and replaces orders at stores where the masks are sold every three weeks.
Some of the mask profits have gone to a women’s shelter in California, and Small said she and her family are always looking for other charities to donate tzedakah.
Small didn’t start the business and put hours into it to see a hefty paycheck – she’s thankful for the daily structure and the time with her family Mask Market has given her.
“I’m used to working 12 to 14 hours a day on my events, and suddenly I had to go from that to having everyone cancel or postpone their events,” Small said. “Being able to provide for your family is very important, but staying busy and having something to do every day is a huge gift. That’s something that I’ve been blessed with.”
While she looks forward to resuming her event planning and decorating business, Small is dedicated to make Mask Market the best it can be.
She teased the possibility of new accessories and products coming to Mask Market’s store once she and her family find time balancing the masks, like T-shirts that match the masks and other complementary items.
The masks can be purchased online at maskmarket.store or at stores like Dave’s Market or Produce Place.