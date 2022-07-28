The DeJohn Community Center on Marsol Road in Mayfield Heights is undergoing demolition and will be replaced with a new community center. The new center, which has yet to be named, will feature a senior fitness center, an aquatic center, a meeting space with updated technology and a history section for residents to enjoy.
“The city, about nine years ago or eight years ago, we did a study of our parks,” Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DiCicco told the Cleveland Jewish News, “We hired a company that specializes in designing parks.”
The city asked the company to assess the park space it had available and to advise the city of the best way to use it, he said.
“Their suggestion was to move the pool to the south side of Marsol Road, where there (were) the baseball fields and the community center,” DiCicco recalled.
Upon deciding that this recommendation was a good idea, he said the city started further exploring the idea.
“It was, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, let’s do it right and let’s make a new community center attached to the pool,’” DiCicco said.
Once that idea was agreed upon, the city decided to come up with drawings and enlist architects to see what they could envision, he said.
DiCicco noted the city interviewed many architects who gave ideas for what the facility could look like.
“So, in order to upgrade the community center, which needed upgrading, and to give the residents more services, more space, we decided that the best thing to do was to combine the community center with the aquatic center and then really bring it up to a standard we think that the residents should have,” he said.
The budget has been a moving target because the city is trying to fast track the project and do it as quickly as possible, DiCicco said. There are also supply chain issues that are affecting the budget, he said.
“As soon as we know we need something, as soon as the plans are approved for certain areas of the building or the pool, we’re going out and getting bids on those, so we should have a number very, very soon as to what the figure is going to be, but we really didn’t set a budget yet,” he said.
When the city started discussing the project before COVID-19, the price was estimated about $17 million to $20 million, DiCicco said.
Because of supply chain issues and because of COVID and gas prices, construction materials have skyrocketed, he said.
“Last time we talked about cost, it was somewhere in the neighborhood of $33 million, so it almost doubled,” he said.
Other upgrades to the building will include technology such as audio-visual equipment, he said.
“It’ll be an upgrade to meetings there,” DiCicco said. “The meeting rooms will be more high-tech. They’ll be more up-to-date. It’ll be something that you want to go have a meeting in.”
The main meeting room will be larger than the one at the current building, he said.
“I’m looking forward to the residents being able to enjoy it, being able to really have a place that we think is really up to the standards that we think that they deserve,” he said.
DiCicco said they are trying to incorporate an area of the center that will showcase the city’s history.
“That little area, I think our residents will enjoy too,” he said.
While the city has not discussed all of the rules and regulations, DiCicco said he can see the center being open to nonresidents as well.
“I think it’s going to depend on the demand for it,” he said. “I believe there’s going to be a high demand for it, so (we) definitely would favor our residents first before we thought about renting it out, but the old community center had a lot of groups that led their different types of clubs and things like that, so we’d still want to make sure that we’re an open, inviting facility.”
The city is exploring the possibility of naming rights to generate revenue to help offset the costs, DiCicco said.
“I can’t wait until it opens,” DiCicco stated. “I think the residents will be very happy and, like I said, I think it’s what our residents deserve and I think they’ll really enjoy it.”