From its founding by four farming families from Ontario County, N.Y., in 1819 and its incorporation as a township in 1920, Mayfield has kept some of its rural character even as it houses one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers, Progressive Insurance.
And while Mayfield doesn’t house a synagogue, it is home to Mt. Sinai Cemetery at 6576 White Road, which is used by Heights Jewish Center Synagogue and Taylor Road Synagogue.
Mayfield has also held yearly menorah lightings at the impetus of local resident Mark Wolfe. This event that attract dozens of people to its community room for doughnuts and indoor lightings one night each year prior to the outdoor lighting near the village’s iconic gazebo.
Progressive sparks growth
In its early years, Mayfield remained fully agricultural. But while Mayfield may have been considered sleepy, all that changed in 1972 when Progressive Insurance and its then-CEO Peter B. Lewis decided to site and build Progressive’s world headquarters in Mayfield on the site of a former SOM Center Road golf course.
Tax incentives helped, according to Mark Fixler and Bill Buckholtz, who both served as village council presidents, as did the easy highway access to Interstate 271 and Interstate 90.
“The attraction was … we had the land, and I think the location,” Fixler told the Cleveland Jewish News July 27, adding Progressive expanded its plant in the 1990s.
After Progressive came to Mayfield, the village became flush in taxes and was able to rebuild its infrastructure and offer amenities, the likes of which are unusual for a community numbering fewer than 3,400 residents – adding Parkview Pool and an amphitheater with an active booking schedule of tribute bands, jazz and cello running all summer.
Progressive built the pool in exchange for use by its employees, said Buckholtz, and, in exchange, local residents are free to use Progressive’s on-site fitness center.
“It’s been a win-win for everybody,” Fixler said. “I’m sure they’re very happy there. And I know, Mayfield Village is very happy that they are there.”
Part of Beta Drive runs through Mayfield and Fixler said business owners there were attracted to the area by Progressive’s presence.
And as the city grew, so did Mayfield High School. In 1963, the school opened on 52 acres in Mayfield. It expanded in 1970 and 1972, added a pool in 1989 and a science wing in 1999. A multimillion-dollar renovation was completed in 2013. The high school serves students from Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Mayfield Heights and Mayfield.
Since 1974, Progressive has also expanded its art collection, from 30 pieces of photograph on paper to more than 10,000 contemporary art pieces, according to Progressive’s website.
“My main goal was to put together one of the best corporate contemporary art collections in the country,” founding curator of The Progressive Art Collection Toby Devan Lewis is quoted as saying on the Progressive website. “My objective was to challenge our natural inclination to be inflexible in the face of an ever-growing need to be open to new ideas and alternative perspectives.”
Keeping the city’s character
Fixler, who served on the village council and as council president for eight years, said the hope of the village council when he served on it was not to change the community radically.
“Our goal was to keep everything the same, keep it small, and have a thriving community,” Fixler said. “And we were able to provide wonderful services for all the residents.”
One of the village’s hallmark events is a cruise night, held annually in June until 2019.
“People had an opportunity to always walk around and see these fabulous cars that were older and restored,” Fixler said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020, but there are plans to hold it 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18, with a rain date of Sept. 19.
In addition, there are band concerts at the village’s gazebo. The next one is called Red Light Roxy Swinging the Gazebo from noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 4. The town also holds fireworks displays annually in celebration of July 4.
In addition, Cuyahoga County Public Library relocated its branch to 500 SOM Center Road a few years ago where Fixler worked on drainage issues.
“And quite frankly, I think the council and mayor worked very, very well together to accomplish the goals for our citizens’ needs,” Fixler said.
Buckholtz spoke of the decision to build two pedestrian underpasses across SOM Center Road.
“We were instrumental in moving the public library to a brand new facility,” he said, adding that city officials also “built a brand new, state-of-the-art fire station on SOM.”
He said the police department was “basically working out of trailers, modules when I started, and they built the state-of-the-art police station.”
Buckholtz said the type of amenities in Mayfield are unusual.
“We are a little tiny village with an enormous tax base that allowed us to build things for people,” Buckholtz said. “You’d have to go to some pretty high-rent places to be able to enjoy the kinds of things we have here.”
The village will mark its 100th birthday Aug. 7 with an event at Parkview Pool, 425 N. Commons Blvd.