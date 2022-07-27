The redevelopment of the old Mayland Shopping Center – which will be called the Mayland Commons on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights – is underway with two food service chains, a gas station under construction and hopes for more businesses to join the complex.

Mayland Commons Owner Larry Ottino told the Cleveland Jewish News that he spent five years trying to acquire the Mayland Shopping Center property and envisions great success for the area as it continues to develop.

“So far, we’ve already put in the Starbucks that’s open and running, and the Raising Cane’s is open and running, and the Sheetz will be open Labor Day,” Ottino said.

He said he decided to revamp the area because it was blighted, having sat and deteriorated for 20 years.

“I have other property in Mayfield,” Ottino said. “I have a Panera on Mayfield Road and I have the Mayfield Heights Town Center, and I just didn’t want to see it deteriorate anymore.”

In addition to needing to purchase the Mayland Shopping Center, Ottino said he also had to buy the old Mayland Theater, which was known as Play, as well as the property behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

In total, Ottino assembled 13 acres for redevelopment, he said.

Ottino said that he hopes to add an office building to the property, as well as family sit-down restaurants, a drugstore, a grocery store and an ice cream shop.

He said he plans to “make it family-friendly” with pathways, landscaping and lighting.

The drive that is on the property will be called “Vaida Drive,” which Ottino said is named after his granddaughter.

“It’ll be a beautiful center once it’s all done,” he said.

Ottino said that the development will be a great asset to the city of Mayfield Heights.

“With all the real estate taxes and the money from the employment taxes, already between the three stores, we’re going to be adding over 300 jobs,” he said.

At Mayfield Heights Town Center, Ottino said he is adding a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream store, a Crumbl Cookies store and a Mexican restaurant.

“So between both centers, we’ll be adding almost 500 jobs to the city and the real estate tax, before we bought the property was valued at three-point-some million, now it’ll be over 35-40 million,” Ottino said. “The real estate tax will be phenomenal and that’s what keeps Mayfield Heights going.”

Mayland Commons will be different from nearby centers such as Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and Pinecrest in Orange because the businesses will all be individual buildings, he said.

“Legacy and Pinecrest, they’re more of a shopping center,” Ottino said. “We’re going to be a destination point.”

He said that Mayfield Heights Town Center is also a shopping center and that it is hard right now to rent those retail spaces to “mom and pop stores.” Mayland Commons, however, will be home to major billion-dollar corporations, he said.

Ottino said he foresees a continued favorable response from the city’s residents.

“I think the people of Mayfield will love it,” he said. “We’ve already got outstanding remarks for tearing it down, No. 1.”

He described the area prior to redevelopment as a rundown eyesore for the city.

“Now, it’s going to be a beautiful development that the people of Mayfield will be really proud of,” Ottino said.

Looking forward, he said that he is going to patiently anticipate good tenants wanting to join the complex.

“We’re going to wait for the tenants,” Ottino said. “We’re going to wait for good corporations, good restaurants, anything that will make it family-friendly.”

Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DiCicco recalled the comments the city received about the area prior to beginning reconstruction.

“That’s been one of the main sore spots in the city,” DiCicco told the CJN. “A lot of residents have commented on it that it’s an eyesore, it’s underdeveloped, it’s under-utilized, and I think the residents will be very happy with the face lift it’s getting.”

While the city is unsure of what specific businesses will join the complex, DiCicco said the redevelopment will be a big upgrade.

“I think so far it looks great,” he said. “I think the Raising Cane’s looks great. I think once they finish with the Sheetz, I think it’ll be a very nice looking building too.”

DiCicco mentioned that the city council recently passed a resolution to provide financial aid to the Mayland Commons over the span of the next 10 years.

“The exact details haven’t been finalized yet, but I think council and myself and the administration felt that it was an important enough project to make sure it was done right, and give them the help they needed to make sure it was done right,” he said.

DiCicco said that it wasn’t the greatest time to start a redevelopment project due to COVID-19, which Ottino also attributed some delays to. DeCicco and Ottino both said they have hopes that the economy will soon start to pick up and the development of the complex will get on a roll.

“It will be a real special place to go,” DiCicco said.