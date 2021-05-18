There will be no shortage of things to do in Northeast Ohio as the summer starts to ramp up. Due to lower COVID-19 case numbers and more restrictions being lifted, many businesses and institutions are beginning to open up for visitors again. And those that were already open are expecting to see more people start to trickle back in.
Chris Kuhar, executive director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo; and Andrew Rothman, digital media volunteer with the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls, said they have a few attractions in their respective locations that people will be interested in.
Last summer, the zoo opened up the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve. Because this happened during the peak of the pandemic, a lot of people may not have had an opportunity to visit that. In addition to the rhino exhibit, the zoo also has three new tiger cubs for people to see.
“It’s not something that we see very often,” Kuhar said. “One of the reasons that we were excited to build the Rosebrough Tiger Passage is to have space to breed these cats. This isn’t something that happens very often. To be able to see the cubs running around is very cool. Even for those of us who do this for a living, we all stop and watch them.”
Because of the animal attractions and the natural scenery, Kuhar said the zoo is a great place for everyone. This includes people from young children to adults.
“People are naturally interested in animals,” Kuhar said. “And there’s a lot of animals that we have here that most folks won’t really get the opportunity to ever see in the wild or their lifetime. So it’s an opportunity to make that connection. And we’re really blessed to be here in the river valley with beautiful scenery. It’s really an opportunity to spread out, spend some time with your family outdoors, learn something and have some fun.”
The Metroparks has several attractions throughout the Chagrin Valley.
After a year of putting on “built-for-web” performances, the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre is also excited to welcome people back to live, in-person performances.
This coming fall will be the 92nd season at CVLT, which makes it one of the oldest running nonprofit community theaters in the country. This past year was the first time in decades it had to pause in-person shows. But it still did its best to provide entertainment for the community through streaming theatre events.
“Particularly during the pandemic, we wanted to remind people that somebody was there,” Rothman said. “A lot of people sort of felt like the world froze for 12 months. For both us and for the community, the arts are still happening even if they’re not the way they’d been. People are still creating work, and there’s still stuff for people to enjoy. Somebody out there still cares about entertaining and educating the community in the arts.”
CVLT is hosting a free karaoke night at Riverside Park, adjacent to the theater, at 7 p.m. June 12. It is also hosting a Fourth of July concert in collaboration with the Chagrin Falls Studio Orchestra.
“The nice thing with the summer shows is that we’re able to get back to doing live things in front of live people,” Rothman said. “Even if it’s not inside of our building where we can charge admission, build a set and costumes and all of that stuff, we can at least return to fulfilling our mission of entertaining Northeast Ohio in some way in-person.”
The CVLT is also intending to have some form of live music in front of its building on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer. With new renovations done on the lobby and bathrooms, as well as additional fundraising for new lights and sound, Rothman said it will feel like a new experience.
“It’ll be interesting,” Rothman said. “It’ll open up as almost like a rebirth. Whole new group of people doing new things in a new way, with personnel and the tools that we’ve picked up while we’ve been on pause. It’s very exciting. It’s a relief to have weathered the whole thing and to get back to doing what we already know how to do, rather than learning everything on the fly.”