A staple in many a household’s freezer, Stouffer’s has been serving up meals for years – 100 to be exact.
Stouffer Corp., founded by Abraham Stouffer in 1922, is celebrating its centennial anniversary. It was originally established in downtown Cleveland, then moved to the city of Solon in 1968, where it continues to operate today.
Todd Muller, senior marketing manager of the Stouffer’s Brand at Nestlé Professional in Solon, and Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus reflected on the impact the Stouffer Corp. at 30003 Bainbridge Road has had on the community.
Nestlé, Inc. purchased Stouffer’s in 1973 and has since been its parent company. Stouffer’s has kept its original name and operates on what is now known as the Nestlé campus in Solon.
“The thing we’re really celebrating, this 100 years, is we’ve been contributing to food service for 100 years, so that’s obviously a milestone,” Muller said. “We took this as an opportunity to look back and to tell the story of our roots.”
Muller said Abraham Stouffer retired from being a dairy farmer and proceeded to establish a dairy stand, which would eventually grow into Stouffer’s restaurants and food distribution services.
“It’s just remarkable to me that, out of that, grew what is Stouffer’s today,” Muller said. “It’s a billion-dollar business selling frozen meals to millions of consumers who love the products.”
Food service operators trust Stouffer's for food products that will bring “delight” to their guests, Muller said.
“There’s so many accomplishments over the last 100 years, but I think what has impressed me as I’ve dug into our history and really tried to understand this incredible legacy is the innovation that Stouffer’s has had over these 100 years,” he said.
Muller said two other key qualities that have contributed to the corporation’s success are flexibility in working to meet the needs of guests and determination to keep things going for so many years.
“I just think that history of innovation and flexibility and saying, ‘Hey, what do people want? What are we missing? How do we keep people well-fed’ is a really cool legacy,” Muller said.
Muller said the city of Solon has been a great partner to the Stouffer’s Corp. throughout the last 50-plus years.
“It’s just a great partnership here, a vision of both the Stouffer’s business leaders as well as the Solon leaders to say ‘How can we support each other?’ And Solon is a great employer in the region and certainly Nestlé is a big part of that,” Muller said.
Kraus said Stouffer’s has brought a “tremendous” amount to the city.
“Just the visibility of the initial frozen food tower, and then over the last 50 years, they have added so many different divisions in Solon,” he said.
Kraus said there are now over 3,000 employees and that Stouffer’s has grown into a whole campus with many different buildings and divisions, as well as an innovation center.
“They do all their food testing here in Solon, they do a lot of cooking, they do so much innovation in terms of food technology and they really have moved into the whole healthy food market,” Kraus said.
Stouffer’s has been a great partner to the city, he said, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they delivered food to Solon’s homebound senior population every other week.
“They help out with everything,” Kraus said. “They sponsor events and they’re just great partners here.”