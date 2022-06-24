“It’s like a family,” Sharon Roediger, relationship manager at Laudato & Company, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7 at COhatch Beachwood.
“We are networking with all the other people that are here, coming in and out. The diversity, the friendships that so quickly were made. I feel like we have kind of a support system through everyone here.”
Laudato & Company in Chardon, owned by Jim Laudato, is a coaching company specializing in building better cultures and teams. Laudato and Roediger visited COhatch’s Ohio City location and learned of the March 10 opening of the coworking location in Beachwood and have been members ever since. They enjoy the flexibility and conduciveness to utilize different locations and spaces to meet the needs of any meeting.
“It fit with our whole program,” Laudato told the CJN. “We use the outdoors and the classroom for what we do, so being next to Acacia Reservation allowed for that synergy as well, so it fit real nice.”
When COhatch Beachwood opened in March with a partnership with North High Brewing, it was the organization’s 16th and largest location to date, taking out the place of the former Maggiano’s restaurant and H&M in Beachwood Place. Since then, two more locations have been added, in a repurposed church in the Zionsville suburb of Indianapolis and in Kenwood Towne Center in the Cincinnati suburb of Kenwood, with more opening in the next two quarters.
“We’re learning a lot from this one, and what we learn from Beachwood, we’ll definitely apply to other locations as we continue to expand,” Rion Robinson, director of culture and operations for COhatch, told the CJN.
A COhatch membership allows 24-hour access to any location with options to rent a private office, meeting, event or coworking space. Day passes are also available for Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Robinson said that members are given a free life event at a COhatch location in their first three months.
“Meetings and events have been going great,” Jasmine Neloms, the community manager at COhatch Beachwood, told the CJN. “We’ve made some great partnerships and connections, so a lot of corporate daytime meetings, and then evening events.”
Whether it be a bar or bat mitzvah, a graduation party, wedding rehearsal or business meeting, Neloms said to “watch out” for COhatch Beachwood as a location for all those important moments. And memberships and office spaces have been selling well with more still available as everything from nonprofits and startups to real estate agents and software developers utilize the Beachwood location. “It’s kind of like a melting pot,” Neloms said.
“One new thing to mention that we just launched for our members is our COhatch+ and our COhatch marketplace platforms,” said Neloms, a resident of Solon, adding that the online platform spans across all locations. “... We have 3,500 members and counting throughout all of our locations, and it’s just a way for them to offer a member exclusive discount or at least grow their business in some way.”