Last year’s commercial firework sales surged to record rates industry wide, according to a news release from Phantom Fireworks in Youngstown.
Phantom Fireworks expects an even larger sale of fireworks this year as the country returns to normal in the wake of COVID-19 and has released safety measures for using fireworks.
“Safety is our top priority at Phantom Fireworks – particularly as more Americans are able to celebrate with family and friends this year as we recover from the pandemic,” Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, said in the release. “We expect more first-time fireworks users this season and it’s important to remember that fireworks and safety can go hand-in-hand. We encourage all amateur pyros to take the time to understand how to properly use our products.”
The company suggests having water readily available, keeping distance between the launch site and spectators, having sober adults in charge of the fireworks, considering weather conditions, using safety gear and keeping pets inside during use.
“Phantom Fireworks is excited to help Americans celebrate our nation’s favorite holiday – the Fourth of July, especially meaningful following the 2020 pandemic summer,” Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce J. Zoldan said in the release. “We are ready to help our nation move forward and heal from a difficult year – and to enjoy the summer with friends and family this year, safely and with Phantom products as we move towards a hopeful future.”
For more information on Phantom Fireworks’ suggested safety measures, visit fireworks.com/fireworks-safety.