The city of Solon has consistently been a top housing market in the Northeast Ohio area. Located about 20 miles from downtown Cleveland, it has been recognized multiple times by brands such as Bloomberg Businessweek and Money as a top place to live in the last 20 years.
Veena Bhupali, a Realtor at Re/Max Traditions in Beachwood, Sharon Friedman, broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway in Moreland Hills, and Joanne Zettl, a Realtor and a real estate associate at Sotheby’s in Pepper Pike, said there are numerous factors that go into making Solon such an attractive community.
“Solon is 25 miles square and approximately 25,000 people, but yet you have probably around over 100,000 people that work here,” Friedman said. “That’s because you have relatively lower taxes, because of the commercial developments surrounding the residential area. You also have top-rated schools that are most often the number one rated schools in the state and in the county consistently.”
All three of the real estate professionals said the services, such as recreation centers and schools, are some of the best in the area.
Zettl said Solon’s industrial base keeps the property tax base low.
“In general, a city’s budget is based on the taxes that they receive from property taxes as well as any kind of income tax that they generate from the working people,” Zettl said. “But, with a larger industrial, commercial base, they have more feeding into their general funds in order to be able to provide services.
“(Solon’s) schools are always top rated. So, between the school board and the superintendent, they have excelled at providing that type of education for their students that keeps them ranked within some of the top schools within the state of Ohio. And from the city’s standpoint, their roads are in great condition and they have responsible building.”
Friedman said the current mayor, Eddy Kraus, has done a fine job carrying the city, and continuing the growth and sustainability for the community. Some of these actions include bringing in new commercial development, further feeding the industrial base of the city.
“In terms of increasing the commercial development, Swagelok is building a new headquarters, and Nestle built a new research and development facility probably two or three years ago,” Friedman said. “And if you just drive down Cochran and Harper roads, and surrounding streets, it’s just a really impressive commercial development within Solon.”
Bhupali said another reason people enjoy living in Solon is because there are homes for people in all stages of their lives.
“People want to be in those areas,” she said. “And people might also just be upsizing themselves, even within Solon. Because Solon can be your first home, or your rental, your first home you buy, a luxury home, and then you can also downsize. So, it is a good cycle of life that can meet the needs of people … it’s a good bread-and-butter market, it’s a good luxury market and everything in between.”
Bhupali said although these houses aren’t the “newest” houses, they are still newer than other communities in the area and provide all the amenities a home buyer might be seeking.
“We feed our buyers so much stuff on television and on social media about all the newest toys, bells and whistles,” Bhupali said. “It’s exciting when a home can actually give them that, whether it be a smaller home, or it’s a bigger home or whatever size home. Because homes are still where we all spend a ton of time, especially in the last 18 months.”