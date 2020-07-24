This is truly a season of change for the Solon schools. Our typical summer back-to-school planning has been turned upside down and twisted inside out by two prevailing forces over which we have little control.
Earlier this month, our Solon schools community lost our beloved and longtime superintendent Joseph Regano. At the same time as the Solon schools community is grieving this loss, we are entrenched in preparations for a return to school amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges, although different on their surface, are intricately interconnected.
Joe always took his responsibility for the care and needs of each student to heart. He never rested until all of the school buses arrived at school safely in the morning and until each child arrived back home at the end of the day. He would often share how he stayed awake at night considering difficult decisions and balancing the needs of families, students and staff members in coming up with the best possible solutions.
In fall 2002, a tornado blew through Solon and ripped the roof from the combined Solon Middle School and Parkside Elementary School building. What resulted was quick community action and logistical planning to continue the learning for more than 1,200 students. Overcoming this hurdle was accomplished without fanfare or trauma for the students. The community just pulled together to do whatever it took to “get it done,” as Joe would say.
Today, similar winds of change are blowing through our community in the form of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Like with the aftermath of the tornado, we need to think outside the box and re-engineer our students’ learning environments with health and safety in mind. Some of the best things about school in typical times are the very things we need to put protections around to keep our school community safe. Our students are resilient, though, and we will help them forge good memories and strong connections during these turbulent times.
Joe always believed that the best decisions are those arrived at through consensus building and bringing as many people to the table as possible. We are using that same mindset now as we work to bring our students back to school – whether it is in the physical school buildings or virtually from home. We believe the diverse, collaborative learning community of families, students and staff at the heart of our district mission will work together to meet the challenges arising from this health crisis.
The district intends to remember Joe with a community-wide celebration as soon as it is safe to do so to provide everyone a chance to reflect together on his contribution to the entire combined Solon-Glenwillow community and the thousands of students who grew up and attended school under his wing.
In the meantime, we will honor Joe’s legacy of unwavering dedication to the students entrusted in our care by doing exactly what he would expect us to do this summer: Weather the storm and stay laser focused on doing what is best for kids.
Fred Bolden is interim superintendent of the Solon City School District.