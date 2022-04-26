The University Heights Summer Concert Series will feature Yiddishe Cup among its entertainers this summer.
“University Heights has a nice vibe,” Michael Weber, lead singer and guitar player of The Michael Weber Show, said in a news release. “The way University Heights supports the arts made me want to be a part of this.”
The Michael Weber Show will open the 2022 University Heights Summer Concert Series on June 16 at Walter Stinson Community Park on Fenwick Road. The free show begins at 7 p.m.
While this will be Weber’s first concert in University Heights, residents may have seen him before from the comfort of their living rooms. In 2018, Weber won MTV’s “Amazingness” talent and variety show.
Here’s the schedule:
June 23: Flannel Planet plays tribute to the very best of 1990s alternative, rock, pop and hip-hop. Its song list includes hits by The Foo Fighters, The Breeders, Will Smith, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
June 30, July 28: The University Heights Symphonic Band will perform two concerts at John Carroll University. The first, on June 30, will be the annual patriotic show. The concert on July 28 will feature classics, as well as selections from Broadway and movie soundtracks.
July 7: Old Skool will play tribute to the 1980s and 1990s golden age of hip-hop, R&B, Pop, Rock, Funk and classic disco.
July 14: Rubix Groove, a nine-member band in Cleveland, features a three-piece horn section, drums, bass, keyboards, electric guitar and lead vocals from Shannon Hogarth. Its self-titled “EP,” plus singles Box of Wine and Get it Together are available online.
July 21: Back 2 The Future (concert and movie) returns and after the concert, there will be a free showing of the 1985 movie, “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.
Aug. 4: Oregon Space Trail of Doom (concert and Movie) with exploratory rock-jazz band Oregon Space Trail of Doom. After the show, there will be screening of the science fiction classic, “It Came from Outer Space.” The double feature night will be hosted by Leopold and Lenora from WUAB’s “The Big Bad B-Movie Show.”
Aug. 11: One World Tribe will perform Afro-beat, funk, Latin and world beat orchestra with musicians, dancers and extras. With members hailing from Africa, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, One World Tribe is a multicultural ensemble.
Aug. 18: Yiddishe Cup. A University Heights tradition, Yiddishe Cup, aka Funk-a-Deli, is a local klezmer band with a Motown twist. It’ll perform its mashup of “Tradition” from Fiddler on the Roof and “Ball of Confusion” by The Temptations.