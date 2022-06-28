With a convenient location, a stellar school district, top amenities and a rich culture, it’s no surprise Beachwood was recently ranked the No. 1 best place to live by Cleveland Magazine.

“Beachwood, in all the 35 years of my real estate career, has never not been attractive to people,” said Veena Bhupali, a Realtor with Elite Sotheby’s International Realty in Pepper Pike. “It’s really a vibrant city.”

Location is one of the prime features of Beachwood, Bhupali said, and one of the main factors potential buyers take into consideration when house hunting. Being conveniently located to highways allows residents of Beachwood to easily get downtown, the east side or the west side. Location has also proven to be a big attraction for members of the medical community.

“Many doctors find it very convenient to live in Beachwood,” Bhupali said. “Many people in the medical industry are buying homes in Beachwood or relocating here who want to have a shorter distance to work but also want to be in a neighborhood with other families.”

Having a top-rated school system in Beachwood is a big draw for families, especially those who have children with special education needs, said Realtor Davida Schultz, who is part of The Emerman Team at Keller Williams in Beachwood.

“Beachwood provides stability with education,” she said. “It gives people an opportunity to have a public school education that is at the same level as a private school. I know families who have specifically left other cities to move into Beachwood because the special education services were so extraordinary in the public schools for their children.”

Being a diversified city makes people feel “comfortable and welcome,” Schultz added, which is another reason home buyers are attracted to Beachwood.

Donna Glazer, a realtor for Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike, said the diversity speaks to the success of the community.

“We have a variety of a great mixture of people and different variants of worship here,” she said. “I think that says a lot of a successful community.”

Additional features that pushed Beachwood to the top of Cleveland Magazine’s list included shopping opportunities like Beachwood Place, great dining options, cultural experiences at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, and family-friendly activities, such as the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center and Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground.

“The location is unbelievable, but we have everything at our fingertips. We’ve got shopping, banking, doctors, hospital, a shopping center – we have various shopping centers,” Glazer said. “Here’s a small community, but it’s got everything that you need here.”

Being a top-ranked city means that buyers have to move quickly if they’re looking into purchasing a house in Beachwood. Bhupali noted that most houses are “flying off the market” and going above asking price. Homes that are well-kept or recently updated are the ones coming on and off the market right away.

“The houses getting competitive bids and selling in the first 24 hours are simply because someone has done all the right things,” she said. “When a buyer walks in, it’s not always that they need a four-bedroom home. They may also want it upgraded or with a fancy kitchen or with new flooring or an updated HVAC system. There are so many check marks that a buyer is looking for, and that corresponds to the number they’re willing to offer when the time comes.”

Transitional-style homes and open-concept designs are the dominant mix on the market currently, Bhupali said. Home buyers are also less interested in owning acres of land than they once were, so instead, many houses in Beachwood are being expanded to offer additional living space. Because of this, Bhupali noted it’s not unusual to see a $900,000 house next to a $300,000 home on the same street.

“You can be a first-time buyer, a move-up buyer, a luxury home buyer, or a downsizing buyer and find something in Beachwood,” she said. “You have such a cycle of life in terms of housing available. Not every city can claim to be able to do that.”

Whether you are renting, buying a small or luxurious home, or looking for assistive living, Glazer said there is something for everyone at a variety of price ranges in Beachwood.

While the market is beginning to slow down, there’s still a shortage of inventory, Schultz noted, so buyers will need to be prepared to put in the effort to purchase a home, especially in a city like Beachwood.

“Beachwood will always be a city that people will want to buy in,” Schultz said. “If a good home comes up that’s move-in ready, I still see people getting top dollar for those types of homes.”

Regardless of changes in the real estate market, Schultz said she feels Beachwood will always offer stability for buyers looking to make an investment.

“Beachwood is a beautiful city where people feel very secure to purchase real estate,” she said. “Because it’s such a diversified city with great schools, if someone needed to turn around and sell, they’re likely to get their money out of Beachwood. People are comfortable making a purchase in real estate when they know their home value is going to grow over time.”

Kristen Mott is a freelance journalist.