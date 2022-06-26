Loretta Tell had been waiting patiently to return to her old routine. The 71-year-old University Heights resident missed socializing with her friends at the Mandel Jewish Community Center events under the senior Lunch Plus umbrella, which had to halt in-person programs as of March 13, 2020, due to COVID-19.
“It got me out of the house, for one thing,” Tell told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I made a lot of good friends, and all the socialization. I’m glad it’s back.”
Tell was one of 176 seniors who relied on the JCC for a myriad of programs and services, including, for some, providing of meals. Many of those programs had been conducted at the Warrensville Community Apartments in Cleveland Heights until the COVID interruption. Throughout the pandemic, the JCC continued its lunch offering by delivery to seniors’ homes, and also provided other services on an individual basis, but the in-person social connection was lost.
“I loved joking with my friends and all the people,” Tell said. “I’m thrilled we can do that again.”
Much to the delight of Tell and her fellow seniors, the JCC has resumed its senior programs under a new name, 60 Connect. The events and services previously at the Warrensville Community Apartments have now been moved to the Mandel JCC in Beachwood.
Connect 60 includes activities such as exercise classes, live entertainment, guest speakers, bingo, nutrition classes, organized shopping trips and selected medical services. The JCC is providing transportation for those seniors who need it.
“What we’re concentrating on right now is getting our groups together, not only the ones we had pre-COVID, but others out in the community to be engaged and have a chance to get out with their peers and connect with new friends and have some socialization,” said Yolanda Nixon, program coordinator.
“Our mission is to definitely decrease the isolation in the senior programs community,” Nixon said.
“What we need to do is not only reengage those people who had participated and are still able or around to participate,” said Debbie Arnold, the JCC’s director of marketing and communications, “but there’s a whole new opportunity for people in our community who didn’t need the programs or services or maybe felt that they weren’t at that age yet.”
“Now, two years later, some of those in the community aren’t aware that these things are available for their families, and there have been shifts in family networks since the pandemic started,” Arnold said.
Under 60 Connect, the JCC will still provide wellness calls and in-home volunteers, when needed. Home delivery of meals is still available to those seniors who rely on that.
Speaking of meals, by the way, the only thing Connect 60 cannot provide yet: in-person, “congregant” meals, due to continued COVID restrictions and other government licensing procedures. Kosher snacks will have to make do, for now, when participants are at the JCC campus.
One positive from the pandemic: the chance for JCC leaders to recalibrate services to the senior community.
“It gave the opportunity with many of our programs to reevaluate, and look outside of the box of how we benefit and how we impact our community,” Arnold said.
“And what we noticed was that although lunch is a very important part of this program, what was more important to the members was the connection, the people, the involvement, and the engagement.
“As we wait for the OK to serve the lunch again, we’re going to find a better way to tell the story of what it is that we are,” Arnold said.
“And since it is a program for people 60 and above and they’re connecting, that was the reason for this great name change.”
Whatever the name, Loretta Tell is ready.
“There’s a singer on Friday that I’m excited to see,” Teller said. “And bingo.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.