The Shaker Heights High School theatre arts department will present New Stages 39, a festival of new plays, written, directed, performed and co-produced by students. New Stages 39 will stream on demand online at shakertheatre.anywhereseat.com.
Performances will be available during the following dates from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. April 29, April 30, May 1 and May 2.
Six 10-minute plays will be presented as the culmination of a season, which started with virtual productions of She Kills Monsters and Almost Maine, and continued with annual participation in the ESU Shakespeare Competition and Playhouse Square’s Dazzle Awards program. This year, there were 20 plays submitted for consideration, with many of those also entered into consideration for Dobama Theatre’s Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival. Two of this year’s plays were recognized for inclusion in the festival. Click, by Josh Mink, received an honorable mention, and The Kellogs, by Henry Harte, was selected for a full production.