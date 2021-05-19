More than a year after stores in Ohio were initially ordered to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic is starting to pick back up in Chagrin Valley marketplaces. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down on March 17, 2020, and they were not allowed to reopen until almost two months later on May 12.
Jessi Fausett, director of marketing for Pinecrest in Orange; and Isabel Pritchett, owner of Sanity in Chagrin Falls, said people are slowly but surely returning to the shops and restaurants in the area.
Pinecrest, a mixed-use district with over 50 merchants and restaurants, has made several changes to make the shopping experience safer and more efficient for customers.
Pinecrest made all on-street parking free, in addition to an already-existing free garage parking. This way, people could quickly and efficiently get in and out of stores. It also created curbside pickup locations and ensured proper signage was in place to maintain so people didn’t have to go into stores if they did not feel comfortable yet.
“Pinecrest is fortunate,” Fausett said. “We have a loyal community. So, we can instantly communicate through our website, Facebook and Instagram pages to keep the community well-informed of openings and the protocols that are being put in place. And those are ever-changing. Because of that, we have seen customers return steadily. We continue to embrace curbside parking for pickup and for those that want to buy online and pick up in store.”
Pritchett said she is excited to see people start to flock back to the many shops the area has to offer, including her own.
“I mean it’s amazing, especially because so many people were scared,” Pritchett said. “It was a really scary pandemic in a really scary time, especially for small businesses. It’s been really great and a big relief to see people back out and supporting local businesses.”
Sanity, a women’s clothing store, also made sure their customers felt comfortable coming back. Pritchett said they wanted to make it very well known how safe they were with keeping the store clean and enforcing mask wearing.
“It was definitely very important, because so many people were very worried about that,” Pritchett said. “But what we also did was, if a customer didn’t feel comfortable coming into the store, we offered home delivery within a certain amount of miles. We offered in-store pickup, which was outside of the stores. So, they didn’t have to come into the store. We would run it out to their car. So we would do everything in our power to accommodate our customers that weren’t comfortable coming in.”
Despite many merchants around the country going out of business, Pinecrest has added stores and a restaurant in the past year. This includes Athleta, which opened less than two weeks ago.
“We’re fortunate to have several retailers and restaurants open during this last year, many with their only location being in Northeast Ohio at Pinecrest,” Fausett said. “There are quite a few. One was Saucy Brew Works, which has their flagship restaurant in Ohio City. It is now a coffee house and tap room at Pinecrest. And our new kitchen is scheduled to open in June.”
Fausett hopes the new protocols, lower COVID-19 cases, higher vaccine numbers and warm weather will bring even more customers to their shops in the coming weeks.
Pinecrest is an open-air district for the community,” Fausett said. “So, we look forward to the weather getting warmer in Northeast Ohio. We are prepared, and I think everyone in Northeast Ohio is excited to be able to get back outdoors.”