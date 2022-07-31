Thanks to easy freeway access, a plethora of shopping options and a highly-rated school district, Seth Task, a Realtor with The Task Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, considers the Mayfield area one of the top locations to live in all of Northeast Ohio.
“Mayfield primarily benefits from being on the I- 271 corridor,” said Task, who grew up in Mayfield Heights and resides in Gates Mills. “You’ve got such great locational value of having easy access to downtown Cleveland.”
In addition to location, houses are available in a range of price points, which Howard Hanna Realtor Peggy Garr said makes Mayfield desirable to prospective home buyers.
“Right now in Mayfield, you have houses from $100,000 all the way up to $995,000 available,” Garr said. “There are a lot of condos available that retirees are buying, and then you’ve got slab ranches that are going to first-time buyers. The community is very diverse as to who’s buying there.”
Many home buyers, especially those with younger children, will take school rankings into consideration when looking at various neighborhoods. Task noted the Mayfield School District is highly rated, and there’s a strong sense of community among families.
“When people are talking about school systems in Northeast Ohio, unfortunately Mayfield’s name doesn’t come up as often as places like Solon or Chagrin Falls, but I think it’s equally as impressive of a school district,” he said. “The amount of parents who contribute their time and talent to the district is second to none.”
Both Task and Garr highlighted the numerous shopping options available in the Mayfield area. From Eastgate Shopping Center and Golden Gate Plaza in Mayfield Heights to Beachwood Place, the former La Place and Legacy Village just a short drive away, the range of stores available is tremendous.
“There’s not a store or a restaurant or anything that you would need to go and buy that’s not within five to 10 minutes of the Mayfield area,” Task said.
A prime location and attractive amenities creates steep competition when it comes to real estate. Garr advised that buyers move quickly if they have their hearts set on living in the Mayfield area.
“When something comes up, it’s gone. Houses are selling immediately,” Garr said. “As soon as you see something you like, you can’t wait around. Probably half of these houses sell in the first week, and a good percentage of them sell in the second week. I don’t think there are many houses that last on the market more than a month.”
Task, who is immediate past president of Ohio REALTORS, noted the importance of working with a Realtor during the home buying process. The market is going to continue to be steady and strong, he said, and a professional can help buyers read and better understand the market.
“When you’re navigating a purchase that’s most likely the largest purchase you’ll ever make, you should probably go into that with a professional,” he said. “There are changes and nuances to the market that are happening right now that only a professional really knows how to navigate. That’s extremely important when you’re going into a purchase, especially in some of these communities like Mayfield.”
Kristen Mott is a freelance journalist.