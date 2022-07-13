Many people have fond childhood memories of visiting toy stores. After the closing of most corporate toy stores nationwide, many of today’s children have never experienced the rush of running in and finding the perfect item to take home and play with. A new local store came to Solon last year with the mission of bringing back those fun experiences for children and adults.
Heather Marks, vice president of Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom on Kruse Drive in Solon, discussed the store’s visions, what makes it unique and how it is encouraging classic playtime values.
“We specialize in quality, imagination-powered toys for kids of all ages,” Marks said. “You’re not going to find video games and things like that.”
The store has licensed merchandise that relates to video games, she said, giving the example of a Minecraft stuffed piglet, but there are no real screen time items.
“It’s about breaking free of that screen time, returning to that kind of classic play that helps develop a child,” Marks said.
She said that the United States has been consuming toys that are aimed more toward adults versus what they used to be.
“So we try to bring back that classic play,” she said.
With their focuses set on distributing quality items, Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom goes as far as Nuremberg, Germany, the home of the largest toy fair in the world, to help curate the collection of toys that they carry, Marks said.
She said that some current trending toys are summer items such as Super Soaker water guns, BubbleLick edible bubbles and road trip games to occupy kids on vacations.
Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom has three stores, including Solon. The others are the “flagship” store on South Main Street in North Canton and a store on Grande Shops Avenue in Medina.
“The Solon space, just to give you perspective, is 13,000 square feet,” she said. “It is the largest toy store in Ohio.”
The North Canton store is moving to the Belden Village Mall area, where it will occupy a space of 30,000 square feet, making it the largest toy store in the United States, she sai.d
Marks said that opening the store in Solon in October 2021 was a very welcoming and well-received experience.
“Joining the Solon community was absolutely fantastic,” she said. “We felt extremely welcome.”
Marks said that the store in Solon has brought joy to many children, as well as their parents and said.
Business is going well, Marks said, adding that since the store is less than one year old, word of it is still spreading throughout the area.
“People are still learning about us there, too,” Marks said.