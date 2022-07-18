Registration is underway for the Solon 5K on July 30 at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. and the race starts at 8. Pre-registration is $20 per person and $60 for a maximum family rate, with a $5 surcharge on race day.
Following the 5K, children 12 and under can participate in the Kids Donut Dash at 9. This is a one-mile dash where runners will get a doughnut hole for each quarter-mile completed. Those who complete the race will receive a whole doughnut, medal and T-shirt.
To register, visit bit.ly/3ABYFZ8.