The Solon Board of Education approved Antoine Campbell as Solon Middle School principal at its June 7 meeting. He will begin Aug. 1 and will replace Scott Hatteberg, who will retire this summer.
Campbell joined Solon schools in 2008 as an assistant principal at Solon High School. He has been assistant principal of the middle school since 2015.
“He is a strong, collaborative educational leader with exceptional interpersonal skills,” Solon schools Superintendent Fred Bolden said in a news release. “Most importantly, Antoine is student-first administrator, who will continue to focus on fostering a collaborative and supportive school culture.”
Suzanne Chin was approved as Solon Middle School’s new assistant principal June 30. Chin will begin her position Aug. 1.
“Suzi is a product of the Solon Schools and a member of the community,” Bolden said in a separate news release. “Her Solon roots and breadth of experience in multiple administrative roles make her a welcome addition to our Solon Comet team.”
Chin comes to Solon Schools with 11 years of experience in Mentor Public Schools, most recently serving as assistant principal at Mentor High School. She graduated from Solon High School in 2004. Chin’s two children will be attending Solon Schools this year.