The Solon Center for the Arts has conducted in-person activities to some extent since June 2020. Now, 13 months later, it has almost fully reopened.
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Solon Center for the Arts moved much of its programming to virtual classes, hosting virtual dance, music and theater classes.
Since June 2020, it held about 80% of programming in-person with social distance regulations, said Tracy Sullivan, director of community and cultural engagement. Virtual options were also available for those uncomfortable with attending.
“We did what we could to keep everybody involved and keep everybody participating in classes,” Sullivan told the Cleveland Jewish News July 6. “And now we’re on the upswing. It was rough, but it was good. We were able to keep going.”
Solon Center for the Arts is still considering keeping a minimal amount of its virtual programming going into the future. Online music lessons have continued to be an option for many children and a select number of older adults.
“The virtual programming has actually worked out fabulously for them because they don’t have to leave the house, especially through the winter, just to come take guitar lessons or piano lessons,” Sullivan said. “I would assume that the option to continue virtual music lessons will still continue because it worked out so well for some people.”
Now, most classes besides music are offered entirely in person, with exceptions upon parental request.
The Center for the Arts still requires masks when indoors for unvaccinated individuals, which includes most camp and class participants who are below the age of vaccination eligibility.
The main building is at 6315 SOM Center Road and the studios are at 33300 Station St.
For the most up-to-date programming list, visit facebook.com/SolonArtCenter.
Sammi Fremont is the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern.