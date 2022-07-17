After breaking ground last fall, the Solon Chabad’s 11,000-square-foot addition is on-time to finish before Chanukah, educational director Miriam Greenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The addition, designed by Ron Kluchin Architects, was approved by Solon City Council in January 2021 for the campus at 5570 Harper Road. The plans call for additional space and parking, new pole lights, landscape buffering for nearby residential properties and a patio-like space between the buildings for parties and services. Construction work is being done by Willoughby-based Marous Brothers Construction.
“It’s exciting,” Greenberg said. “When people see the construction, it really creates an excitement. It’s been really great working with Marous Brothers Construction and our architect Ron Kluchin – they know our needs and what they need to do to make it work.”
Spiritual leader Rabbi Zushe Greenberg told the CJN everything “more or less” has gone according to plan, which “infuses optimism” into the project. The addition mostly addresses the congregation’s need for more space to celebrate lifecycle events, hold larger services during the holidays and enjoy after-services kiddushes. In the past, those events were held in their basement.
“(Construction) shows we’re optimistic about the Jewish people in Solon and in the general community,” he said. “In a time where people are pessimistic about so many things, to build means we believe in the future of the Jewish people. That gives everyone a strong feeling of hope and anchors them.”
In doubling the size of the synagogue in the expansion, Miriam Greenberg said it’s like “witnessing a new beginning.”
Rabbi Zushe Greenberg added it’s like taking a glimpse into the future.
“People like being part of the future of the Jewish people,” he said. “We don’t build it for ourselves. We do this for future generations.”