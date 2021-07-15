Solon Home Days returns July 23 through July 25 after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second big event the city of Solon will present following its Independence Day celebration which exceeded Solon Parks and Recreation director Rich Parker’s attendance expectations.
Parker said he and co-planner Tracy Sullivan, Solon director of community and cultural engagement, expect things to run smooth this year.
“There might be a little more space between things,” Parker told the Cleveland Jewish News July 7. “But it’s going to look similar to how it looked in 2019.”
That year brought a change to the Solon Home Days format, which took place on the multipurpose fields of Solon Community Park instead of in the parking lot. The 2021 festivities will continue to use this format with just a few small changes.
“We always keep our ear on the ground and listen to what the general feeling is from the community so that we know and are sensitive to the changes that the community would like to see made,” Parker said. “We felt that what we hosted in 2019 aside from a few minor tweaks was very successful, so we are going to increase the music a little bit, add a few food vendors, but other than that it will be very similar to what the community saw in 2019.”
“We sort of changed the format that year to make it more of a community feel versus the big festivities with all the sort of amusement rides and stuff like that. That change in itself created a bit more space.”
This year will mark the 22nd Solon Home Days.
Sullivan, who grew up in Solon when Home Days was originally around and got discontinued, emphasized the importance of bringing back the annual event.
“When we brought it back (over 22 years ago) you know we had such good comments and energy from the residents saying that they loved it and missed it,” Sullivan said. “So, I’m sure after not having last year, it was surely probably missed by a lot of people.
“I think that it’s definitely something that people put on their calendar, you know, it’s one of the events they look forward to in the summer. It’s when they get go to the park and see their neighbors or see somebody that they went to high school with or a longtime Solon person. It’s important to a lot of people and it’s a tradition.”
Solon Home Days’ most up-to-date schedule is as follows.
July 23
6 to 8 p.m: Cornhole tournament
6 to 8:30 p.m.: 300-foot zip line, double free fall and rugged warrior
6 to 8:30 p.m.: Family DJ party on main stage
6 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids inflatables and activities
6 to 9 p.m.: Caricatures by Rob Hill
6 to 9:30 p.m.: Grand raffle presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
6 to 9:30 p.m.: Community beer garden and backyard games
6 to 9:30 p.m.: Food trucks and food vendors
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Balloon twisting by Balloons by Blake
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Solon Center for the Arts kids crafts
7:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Solon Center for the Arts dance performance
8:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park | “Ratatouille”
July 24
7:45 a.m.: 5K run & 1 mile walk at Solon Community Center
Noon to 2 p.m.: Airbrush tattoos by Pretty Wild Body Art
Noon to 8 p.m.: Barn yard petting zoo
Noon to 8 p.m.: Artisans & Crafters Handmade Market presented by Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
Noon to 8 p.m.: Grand raffle presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
Noon to 8 p.m.: Kids inflatables and activities
Noon to 8 p.m.: Kids carnival games
Noon to 10 p.m.: 300-foot zip line, double free fall and rugged warrior
Noon to 10 p.m.: Food trucks and food vendors
1 to 3 p.m.: “Andre Cavor” on main stage
1 to 10 p.m.: Community beer garden and backyard games
2 to 5 p.m.: Solon High School alumni baseball game and home run hitting
3 to 5 p.m.: “Not Guilty” on main stage
4 p.m.: Babes of 1916 softball game
4 to 7 p.m.: Airbrush tattoos by Pretty Wild Body Art
5 p.m.: DJ on main stage
6 to 10 p.m.: Caricatures by Ron Hill
7 to 10 p.m.: Concert in the park | Backtraxx Band on Main Stage
July 25
1 to 7 p.m.: Artisans and crafters handmade market
1 to 9 p.m.: 300-foot zip line, double free fall and rugged warrior
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Airbrush tattoos by Pretty Wild Body Art
1:30 to 8 p.m.: Grand raffle presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
1:30 to 9 p.m.: Kids inflatables and activities
1:30 to 9 p.m.: Community beer garden and backyard games
1:30 to 9 p.m.: Food trucks and food vendors
1:30 to 9 p.m.: Kids carnival games
2 to 4 p.m.: “Brickhouse” on Main Stage
4 to 6 p.m.: DJ on main stage
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Caricatures by Ron Hill
6 to 9 p.m.: Concert in the park | “Yosemeti Slim” on main stage
7 to 9 p.m.: Balloon twisting by Balloon by Blake
Events TBD: Cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and closest to the pin
