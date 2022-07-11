The 23rd annual Solon Home Days will return from July 29 through July 31 for the second time after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at Solon Community Park at 6679 SOM Center Road, with local food trucks and vendors.
Solon Home Days is co-planned by Tracy Sullivan, Solon director of community and cultural engagement, and Rich Parker, Solon parks and recreation director. They said the weekend will keep its “community block party” feel.
“Not a lot is new,” Parker told Cleveland Jewish News. “Several years ago, we changed the format and we believe that format has been very successful. It’s what the community was looking for. It’s about the community of Solon, family and friends getting out and meeting up at the park to enjoy music, food and fun.”
According to Sullivan, people are excited for the return of the parade after a two-year hiatus. It will take the same route as in the past, launching at Arthur Road School, making its way west to Solon Boulevard, then north to Inwood Drive and end at Solon High School.
Community favorites like the Kids Donut Dash, Barn Yard Petting Zoo, and the artisans and crafters handmade market return alongside musical guests Brickhouse Bluesband, Andre Ca-vor, DJ Kris Koch and Backtraxx.
The weekend will end with a firework show, rescheduled from July 1 to July 31.
Solon is in the middle of a park master plan and will use the event to survey residents.
“We will have representatives of the consulting firm there Saturday to meet with people and talk about the redesign of the park going forward,” Parker said.
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.