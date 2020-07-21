Solon Jewish Preschool is opening a third pre-k classroom to accommodate the new COVID-19 guidelines limiting nine children to a room.
Janet Sills has been hired to teach the new class. Sills has experience teaching at Jewish preschools and has spent the last few years as a substitute in preschools.
The preschool provides a program for children ages 2 to 5. The core program is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with extended day options until 2:30 p.m. or full day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are still a few spots available for the upcoming 2020 school year.
For more information, email director Miriam Greenberg at miriam@solonchabad.com.